World Cup of Darts 2021: Results

Last Updated: 14/09/21 10:02am

John Henderson and Peter Wright
John Henderson and Peter Wright

All the results from a dramatic four days in Germany as Scotland beat Austria to win the World Cup of Darts for a second time.

John Henderson stepped in to partner Gary Anderson, and alongside Peter Wright the pair won Scotlan's second title in three years - beating a host of big names in a thrilling run to lift the trophy.

World Cup of Darts: Roll of Honour

2021 Scotland Peter Wright & John Henderson
2020 Wales Gerwyn Price & Jonny Clayton
2019 Scotland Peter Wright & Gary Anderson
2018 Netherlands Michael van Gerwen & Raymond van Barneveld
2017 Netherlands Michael van Gerwen & Raymond van Barneveld
2016 England Phil Taylor & Adrian Lewis
2015 England Phil Taylor & Adrian Lewis
2014 Netherlands Michael van Gerwen & Raymond van Barneveld
2013 England Phil Taylor & Adrian Lewis
2012 England Phil Taylor & Adrian Lewis
2010 Netherlands Raymond van Barneveld & Co Stompe

Results

Final

Austria 1-3 Scotland
Mensur Suljovic 4-1 John Henderson
Rowby-John Rodriguez 1-4 Peter Wright
Suljovic/Rodriguez 3-4 Wright/Henderson
Mesnur Suljovic 3-4 Peter Wright

Semi-Finals

England 0-2 Austria
James Wade 1-4 Mensur Suljovic
Dave Chisnall 1-4 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Wales 1-2 Scotland
Gerwyn Price 2-4 John Henderson
Jonny Clayton 4-2 Peter Wright
Price/Clayton 3-4 Wright/Henderson

Quarter-Finals

Austria 2-1 Northern Ireland
Mensur Suljovic 3-4 Brendan Dolan
Rowby-John Rodriguez 4-2 Daryl Gurney
Suljovic/Rodriguez 4-3 Dolan/Gurney

England 2-0 Germany
James Wade 4-1 Gabriel Clemens
Dave Chisnall 4-0 Max Hopp

Wales 2-0 Australia
Gerwyn Price 4-1 Simon Whitlock
Jonny Clayton 4-3 Damon Heta

Netherlands 1-2 Scotland
Michael van Gerwen 4-1 John Henderson
Dirk van Duijvenbode 1-4 Peter Wright
Van Gerwen/Van Duijvenbode 3-4 Wright/Henderson

Saturday September 11 - Second Round

Northern Ireland 2-0 Portugal
Brendan Dolan 4-0 Jose Marques
Daryl Gurney 4-0 Jose De Sousa

England 2-0 South Africa
James Wade 4-1 Carl Gabriel
Dave Chisnall 4-0 Devon Petersen

Australia 2-0 USA
Simon Whitlock 4-3 Danny Lauby Jnr
Damon Heta 4-2 Chuck Puleo

Belgium 0-2 Austria
Kim Huybrechts 1-4 Mensur Suljovic
Dimitri Van den Bergh 2-4 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Evening Session

Scotland 2-0 Poland
Peter Wright 4-3 Krzysztof Kciuk
John Henderson 4-2 Krzysztof Ratajski

Germany 2-1 Japan
Gabriel Clemens 4-2 Jun Matsuda
Max Hopp 0-4 Yoshihisa Baba
Clemens/Hopp 4-2 Matsuda/Baba

Netherlands 2-0 Singapore
Michael van Gerwen 4-0 Paul Lim
Dirk van Duijvenbode 4-3 Harith Lim

Wales 2-1 Lithuania
Gerwyn Price 4-2 Mindaugas Barauskas
Jonny Clayton 2-4 Darius Labanauskas
Price/Clayton 4-3 Barauskas/Labanauskas

World Cup of Darts 2021: Prize Fund (per two-player team)

Winners £70,000
Runners-Up £40,000
Semi-Finalists £24,000
Quarter-Finalists £16,000
Second Round Losers £8,000
First Round Losers £4,000

Results

Final

Austria 1-3 (6) Scotland

Semi-Finals

Top Half

(1) England 0-2 Austria

Bottom Half

(2) Wales vs (6) Scotland

Quarter-Finals

Top Half

(1) England 2-0 (8) Germany

Austria 2-1 (5) Northern Ireland

Bottom Half

(2) Wales 2-0 Australia

(3) Netherlands 1-2 (6) Scotland

Second Round

Top Half

(1) England 2-0 South Africa

(8) Germany 2-1 Japan

(4) Belgium 0-2 Austria

(5) Northern Ireland 2-0 Portugal

Bottom Half

(2) Wales 2-1 Lithuania

(7) Australia 2-0 USA

(3) Netherlands 2-0 Singapore

(6) Scotland 2-0 Poland

First Round

Top Half

(1) England 5-2 Brazil

Spain 4-5 South Africa

(8) Germany 5-3 Canada

Russia 1-5 Japan

(4) Belgium 5-2 Greece

Austria 5-1 Philippines

(5) Northern Ireland 5-4 Hong Kong

Republic of Ireland 4-5 Portugal

Bottom Half

(2) Wales 5-2 Finland

Hungary 3-5 Lithuania

(7) Australia 5-0 Italy

USA 5-1 Sweden

(3) Netherlands 5-1 Denmark

Gibraltar 4-5 Singapore

(6) Scotland 5-0 China

Czech Republic 2-5 Poland

