World Cup of Darts 2021: Results
Last Updated: 14/09/21 10:02am
All the results from a dramatic four days in Germany as Scotland beat Austria to win the World Cup of Darts for a second time.
World Cup of Darts: Roll of Honour
|2021
|Scotland
|Peter Wright & John Henderson
|2020
|Wales
|Gerwyn Price & Jonny Clayton
|2019
|Scotland
|Peter Wright & Gary Anderson
|2018
|Netherlands
|Michael van Gerwen & Raymond van Barneveld
|2017
|Netherlands
|Michael van Gerwen & Raymond van Barneveld
|2016
|England
|Phil Taylor & Adrian Lewis
|2015
|England
|Phil Taylor & Adrian Lewis
|2014
|Netherlands
|Michael van Gerwen & Raymond van Barneveld
|2013
|England
|Phil Taylor & Adrian Lewis
|2012
|England
|Phil Taylor & Adrian Lewis
|2010
|Netherlands
|Raymond van Barneveld & Co Stompe
Results
Final
Austria 1-3 Scotland
Mensur Suljovic 4-1 John Henderson
Rowby-John Rodriguez 1-4 Peter Wright
Suljovic/Rodriguez 3-4 Wright/Henderson
Mesnur Suljovic 3-4 Peter Wright
Semi-Finals
England 0-2 Austria
James Wade 1-4 Mensur Suljovic
Dave Chisnall 1-4 Rowby-John Rodriguez
Wales 1-2 Scotland
Gerwyn Price 2-4 John Henderson
Jonny Clayton 4-2 Peter Wright
Price/Clayton 3-4 Wright/Henderson
Quarter-Finals
Austria 2-1 Northern Ireland
Mensur Suljovic 3-4 Brendan Dolan
Rowby-John Rodriguez 4-2 Daryl Gurney
Suljovic/Rodriguez 4-3 Dolan/Gurney
England 2-0 Germany
James Wade 4-1 Gabriel Clemens
Dave Chisnall 4-0 Max Hopp
Wales 2-0 Australia
Gerwyn Price 4-1 Simon Whitlock
Jonny Clayton 4-3 Damon Heta
Netherlands 1-2 Scotland
Michael van Gerwen 4-1 John Henderson
Dirk van Duijvenbode 1-4 Peter Wright
Van Gerwen/Van Duijvenbode 3-4 Wright/Henderson
Saturday September 11 - Second Round
Northern Ireland 2-0 Portugal
Brendan Dolan 4-0 Jose Marques
Daryl Gurney 4-0 Jose De Sousa
England 2-0 South Africa
James Wade 4-1 Carl Gabriel
Dave Chisnall 4-0 Devon Petersen
Australia 2-0 USA
Simon Whitlock 4-3 Danny Lauby Jnr
Damon Heta 4-2 Chuck Puleo
Belgium 0-2 Austria
Kim Huybrechts 1-4 Mensur Suljovic
Dimitri Van den Bergh 2-4 Rowby-John Rodriguez
Evening Session
Scotland 2-0 Poland
Peter Wright 4-3 Krzysztof Kciuk
John Henderson 4-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
Germany 2-1 Japan
Gabriel Clemens 4-2 Jun Matsuda
Max Hopp 0-4 Yoshihisa Baba
Clemens/Hopp 4-2 Matsuda/Baba
Netherlands 2-0 Singapore
Michael van Gerwen 4-0 Paul Lim
Dirk van Duijvenbode 4-3 Harith Lim
Wales 2-1 Lithuania
Gerwyn Price 4-2 Mindaugas Barauskas
Jonny Clayton 2-4 Darius Labanauskas
Price/Clayton 4-3 Barauskas/Labanauskas
World Cup of Darts 2021: Prize Fund (per two-player team)
|Winners
|£70,000
|Runners-Up
|£40,000
|Semi-Finalists
|£24,000
|Quarter-Finalists
|£16,000
|Second Round Losers
|£8,000
|First Round Losers
|£4,000
Results
Final
Austria 1-3 (6) Scotland
Semi-Finals
Top Half
(1) England 0-2 Austria
Bottom Half
(2) Wales vs (6) Scotland
Quarter-Finals
Top Half
(1) England 2-0 (8) Germany
Austria 2-1 (5) Northern Ireland
Bottom Half
(2) Wales 2-0 Australia
(3) Netherlands 1-2 (6) Scotland
Second Round
Top Half
(1) England 2-0 South Africa
(8) Germany 2-1 Japan
(4) Belgium 0-2 Austria
(5) Northern Ireland 2-0 Portugal
Bottom Half
(2) Wales 2-1 Lithuania
(7) Australia 2-0 USA
(3) Netherlands 2-0 Singapore
(6) Scotland 2-0 Poland
First Round
Top Half
(1) England 5-2 Brazil
Spain 4-5 South Africa
(8) Germany 5-3 Canada
Russia 1-5 Japan
(4) Belgium 5-2 Greece
Austria 5-1 Philippines
(5) Northern Ireland 5-4 Hong Kong
Republic of Ireland 4-5 Portugal
Bottom Half
(2) Wales 5-2 Finland
Hungary 3-5 Lithuania
(7) Australia 5-0 Italy
USA 5-1 Sweden
(3) Netherlands 5-1 Denmark
Gibraltar 4-5 Singapore
(6) Scotland 5-0 China
Czech Republic 2-5 Poland
