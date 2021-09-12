World Cup of Darts 2021: Results

John Henderson and Peter Wright

All the results from a dramatic four days in Germany as Scotland beat Austria to win the World Cup of Darts for a second time.

John Henderson stepped in to partner Gary Anderson, and alongside Peter Wright the pair won Scotlan's second title in three years - beating a host of big names in a thrilling run to lift the trophy.

World Cup of Darts: Roll of Honour 2021 Scotland Peter Wright & John Henderson 2020 Wales Gerwyn Price & Jonny Clayton 2019 Scotland Peter Wright & Gary Anderson 2018 Netherlands Michael van Gerwen & Raymond van Barneveld 2017 Netherlands Michael van Gerwen & Raymond van Barneveld 2016 England Phil Taylor & Adrian Lewis 2015 England Phil Taylor & Adrian Lewis 2014 Netherlands Michael van Gerwen & Raymond van Barneveld 2013 England Phil Taylor & Adrian Lewis 2012 England Phil Taylor & Adrian Lewis 2010 Netherlands Raymond van Barneveld & Co Stompe

Results

Final

Austria 1-3 Scotland

Mensur Suljovic 4-1 John Henderson

Rowby-John Rodriguez 1-4 Peter Wright

Suljovic/Rodriguez 3-4 Wright/Henderson

Mesnur Suljovic 3-4 Peter Wright

Semi-Finals

England 0-2 Austria

James Wade 1-4 Mensur Suljovic

Dave Chisnall 1-4 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Wales 1-2 Scotland

Gerwyn Price 2-4 John Henderson

Jonny Clayton 4-2 Peter Wright

Price/Clayton 3-4 Wright/Henderson

Quarter-Finals

Austria 2-1 Northern Ireland

Mensur Suljovic 3-4 Brendan Dolan

Rowby-John Rodriguez 4-2 Daryl Gurney

Suljovic/Rodriguez 4-3 Dolan/Gurney

England 2-0 Germany

James Wade 4-1 Gabriel Clemens

Dave Chisnall 4-0 Max Hopp

Wales 2-0 Australia

Gerwyn Price 4-1 Simon Whitlock

Jonny Clayton 4-3 Damon Heta

Netherlands 1-2 Scotland

Michael van Gerwen 4-1 John Henderson

Dirk van Duijvenbode 1-4 Peter Wright

Van Gerwen/Van Duijvenbode 3-4 Wright/Henderson

Saturday September 11 - Second Round

Northern Ireland 2-0 Portugal

Brendan Dolan 4-0 Jose Marques

Daryl Gurney 4-0 Jose De Sousa

England 2-0 South Africa

James Wade 4-1 Carl Gabriel

Dave Chisnall 4-0 Devon Petersen

Australia 2-0 USA

Simon Whitlock 4-3 Danny Lauby Jnr

Damon Heta 4-2 Chuck Puleo

Belgium 0-2 Austria

Kim Huybrechts 1-4 Mensur Suljovic

Dimitri Van den Bergh 2-4 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Evening Session

Scotland 2-0 Poland

Peter Wright 4-3 Krzysztof Kciuk

John Henderson 4-2 Krzysztof Ratajski

Germany 2-1 Japan

Gabriel Clemens 4-2 Jun Matsuda

Max Hopp 0-4 Yoshihisa Baba

Clemens/Hopp 4-2 Matsuda/Baba

Netherlands 2-0 Singapore

Michael van Gerwen 4-0 Paul Lim

Dirk van Duijvenbode 4-3 Harith Lim

Wales 2-1 Lithuania

Gerwyn Price 4-2 Mindaugas Barauskas

Jonny Clayton 2-4 Darius Labanauskas

Price/Clayton 4-3 Barauskas/Labanauskas

World Cup of Darts 2021: Prize Fund (per two-player team) Winners £70,000 Runners-Up £40,000 Semi-Finalists £24,000 Quarter-Finalists £16,000 Second Round Losers £8,000 First Round Losers £4,000

Results

Final

Austria 1-3 (6) Scotland

Semi-Finals

Top Half

(1) England 0-2 Austria

Bottom Half

(2) Wales vs (6) Scotland

Quarter-Finals

Top Half

(1) England 2-0 (8) Germany

Austria 2-1 (5) Northern Ireland

Bottom Half

(2) Wales 2-0 Australia

(3) Netherlands 1-2 (6) Scotland

Second Round

Top Half

(1) England 2-0 South Africa

(8) Germany 2-1 Japan

(4) Belgium 0-2 Austria

(5) Northern Ireland 2-0 Portugal

Bottom Half

(2) Wales 2-1 Lithuania

(7) Australia 2-0 USA

(3) Netherlands 2-0 Singapore

(6) Scotland 2-0 Poland

First Round

Top Half

(1) England 5-2 Brazil

Spain 4-5 South Africa

(8) Germany 5-3 Canada

Russia 1-5 Japan

(4) Belgium 5-2 Greece

Austria 5-1 Philippines

(5) Northern Ireland 5-4 Hong Kong

Republic of Ireland 4-5 Portugal

Bottom Half

(2) Wales 5-2 Finland

Hungary 3-5 Lithuania

(7) Australia 5-0 Italy

USA 5-1 Sweden

(3) Netherlands 5-1 Denmark

Gibraltar 4-5 Singapore

(6) Scotland 5-0 China

Czech Republic 2-5 Poland

Darts is back on your Sky Sports screens in September when the World Cup of Darts takes place in Germany, all four days of action will be live - coverage begins on Thursday September 9