Nordic Darts Masters 2021: Fallon Sherrock, joins Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen in action

Fallon Sherrock returns to the big stage for the first time in a year at the Nordic Darts Masters

Fallon Sherrock could face a showdown with world No 1 Gerwyn Price if the pair come through their first-round encounters at the Nordic Darts Masters on Friday.

The World Series is back on the road after 2020 was wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic and it meant the 27-year-old missed out on Copenhagen, New York and Australia events that all had to be cancelled.

Sherrock had earned her spot after her exploits at the World Darts Championship in December 2019 where she beat Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic to make history.

Nordic Darts Masters: Draw (1) Gerwyn Price v Daniel Larsson Fallon Sherrock v Niels Heinsøe (4) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Johan Engström Gary Anderson v Andreas Toft Jørgensen (2) Peter Wright v Marko Kantele Jonny Clayton v Ivan Springborg Poulsen (3) Michael van Gerwen v Darius Labanauskas Nathan Aspinall v Madars Razma

The Queen of the Palace missed out on winning a Tour Card at Q-School in each of the last two years but she appeared in the 2020 Premier League as a Contender and impressed at the inaugural Women's Series last year.

However, she fell just short of a return to the World Championship, with Deta Hedman joining Lisa Ashton - but a year to the day since she featured in the World Series of Darts Finals, she will be back in action on a main PDC stage.

On that occasion she was beaten 6-5 by Jeff Smith, having held a 5-1 lead, but she will be back to face home favourite Niels Heinsoe at Forum Copenhagen on Friday in Denmark.

The first World Series of Darts event of 2021 will see 16 players competing to become the first Nordic Darts Masters champion and Sherrock is one of eight PDC representatives who will take on eight Nordic and Baltic representatives.

"It's been a while since I was on stage but I'm excited," said Sherrock. "I've been looking forward to playing in World Series events since last year and it's great to be back playing on stage.

"To play in front of a crowd again will be brilliant. I want to play well and hopefully I can win my first-round game and take it from there game by game."

Gerwyn Price is the top seed and in red hot form after winning the Hungarian Darts Trophy

PDC Women's Series 2021 Events 1-4 H+ Hotel, Niedernhausen, Germany August 28-29 Events 5-8 Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes September 25-26 Events 9-12 Barnsley Metrodome October 23-24

A win for Sherrock - who is also preparing for this year's Women's Series which starts in Milton Keynes on September 25 - will see her through to a quarter-final showdown with the reigning world champion, if Price comes through his contest with Sweden's Daniel Larsson.

Also in action is newly crowned World Cup of Darts and World Matchplay champion Peter Wright, while Michael van Gerwen, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Gary Anderson, Nathan Aspinall and Premier League winner Jonny Clayton makes his World Series event debut.

Peter Wright will be looking to add to the World Cup of Darts he won alongside John Henderson at the weekend

After Friday's first round, the eight winners will face off on Saturday afternoon in the quarter-finals before the semi-final and final on Saturday night.

