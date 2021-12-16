World Darts Championship: Lisa Ashton fancies her chances of getting off the mark at Alexandra Palace

Lisa Ashton has her sights set on following in Fallon Sherrock's footsteps by winning a match at the PDC World Darts Championship

Four-time women's darts champion Lisa Ashton is feeling good about her chances of getting off to a winning start at the PDC World Darts Championship.

'The Lancashire Rose' will be making her third appearance at Alexandra Palace but has yet to taste victory having lost to Jan Dekker and Adam Hunt on her previous outings.

History-maker Ashton became the first woman to average over 100 in a televised match in March at the UK Open and is also the first, and so far only, woman to win a Tour Card at Qualifying School.

This year, the 51-year-old from Bolton is "feeling good" about her chances when she tackles Ron Meulenkamp on Thursday night with the prize of a clash against Michael Smith awaiting the winner.

"I think it's going to be more exciting this year because we've got the crowd back as well. I'm really looking forward to it," Ashton told Sky Sports.

"I've prepared for Ron just like any other match. I've played Ron before and I know how he plays - he's a bit of a slow player. But that doesn't matter, I'll just play my own game and just do what I always do."

Ashton faces the prospect of returning to Q School in January if she fails to win at least two matches at Alexandra Palace.

She said: "I'm going into the match looking for an upset but I'm also a bit more experienced as I know what it's like and the way my game is going at the minute, I'm feeling quite good and hoping to get over the winning post this time."

Very pleased to have qualified for the 2021/22 @WilliamHill World Darts Championships. Really looking forward to it pic.twitter.com/Cxzhv35q14 — Lisa Ashton ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@LisaAshton180) October 24, 2021

Speaking about her year on the PDC Tour, Ashton said: "I've enjoyed it brilliantly. The experience has been an opportunity of a lifetime in that you're playing the best players in the world and you can't ask for anything better.

"All it's done has improved my game but I'm just hoping to take that experience and improvement on to the stage this time.

"My scoring and finishing has improved a lot more and it was my finishing that I needed to improve on the most. I just hope it clicks together on the stage."

Ashton is the only woman to have won a Tour Card at Qualifying School

With PDC chairman Eddie Hearn eyeing a potential women's world championship in the future, Ashton hopes his plans will inspire the next generation of players.

"The women's series was difficult to go ahead during the pandemic, but I hope we will have a lot more travelling over next year and it shows what the future holds for women's darts as long as the PDC keeps backing it.

"There are quite a few young players coming through now and the level of darts is rising in the women's game. They know this is the time to step up but these kids have no fear.

"I always say to young players, stay dedicated, get in plenty of practice, keep going, work hard and most of all keep enjoying the game. That's the most important thing about this sport."