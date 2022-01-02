World Darts Championship: History beckons for semi-finalists Michael Smith, James Wade, Peter Wright and Gary Anderson

Peter Wright faces compatriot Gary Anderson in Sunday night's main event

And then there were four.

Quarter-final day at the Alexandra Palace didn't disappoint, as the race for the Sid Waddell Trophy intensified.

And what a semi-final line-up we have in store.

2022 PDC World Championship semi-finals Michael Smith vs James Wade Peter Wright vs Gary Anderson

So who will be crowned champion?

Wade looking to halt Smith surge

James Wade is hoping to avoid further semi-final heartache. 'The Machine' is through to the penultimate stage of the PDC World Championship for a fourth time in his career, and for the first time in eight years.

Wade's World Championship semi-finals Year Score Opponent 2009 4-6 Raymond van Barneveld 2012 5-6 Adrian Lewis 2013 4-6 Michael van Gerwen

The 38-year-old has been going about his business in efficient fashion this year. He has dropped just a single set in wins over Maik Kuivenhoven, Martijn Kleermaker and Mervyn King, while he received a walk-over in the third round after Vincent van der Voort tested positive for Covid-19.

None of his opponents thus far have had a three-dart average of 90 or over, as he continues to prevail in gritty contests.

He outclassed King in a 5-0 whitewash victory, but knows the 21st seed didn't bring his A-game.

"It wasn't expected. I thought I had a right battle on my hands with Mervyn, but I was fortunate enough to get away with it. Mervyn didn't play his game," he said.

"Merv has beaten me so many times in a row prior to this. So it's no secret - he would have been the people's favourite, the bookmakers' favourite. But I was fortunate, I bashed him here and did a proper job on him."

So can he push on and win the World Championship?

"I always look at it like that [I can win]," he said.

"I'm not under the radar. It's [other people] that don't think I can do it. If I play well, I win. If I play bad, I lose."

Is this the best we've ever seen from 'The Bully Boy'?

The constant commentary around Michael Smith is if and when he will land a big one in the PDC. And he may claim his first major title by winning the biggest one of the lot.

The ninth seed has been the standout performer of the tournament so far. But having experienced so many near misses in his career, he knows it will count for little if he fails to get over the line.

So are we seeing another level from Michael Smith this week?

"Gerwyn Price was never behind in sets in the match until it was over. Every time he got up a set, Michael fought back. It took a lot of resilience, mental toughness inside Michael Smith to keep focused on battling back. Four times he battled back to be level. And he was able to crack Gerwyn finally in that last set," Sky Sports Darts expert John Part said.

"Full credit to him. He had that little [bit] extra in the end."

"There's a few things that have changed for me in this event so far," added Wayne Mardle. "Smith is winning tight games that ordinarily, he loses. And he's 50 per cent on this doubles for that game. Under pressure, to be 50 per cent, bearing in mind he has hit 24 140s and 16 180s, if you're 50 per cent on doubles then, you're entitled to win a match. But still he avoided two match darts.

"He's beaten Jonny Clayton in what was an absolute pearler of a game, and he's done it again. He's overcome two obstacles that maybe, on any given day, he doesn't overcome. No offence to James Wade, James Wade has played nothing like that. If his level drops, Michael Smith will be in trouble. If he plays like that, he wins."

Nonchalant Anderson flying high

Meanwhile, Gary Anderson insisted the best is yet to come, after impressing in a 5-2 victory over Luke Humphries.

'The Flying Scotsman' produced the goods at the big moments, as he sealed a semi-final berth for a sixth time in eight years.

"I played alright. I missed a lot of doubles. But that's the way it goes," he said.

"I've got no expectations whatsoever. If I go up there and get beaten, it's well done to the next boy, and on you go!

"I'm not at my best yet. In about 2030, I might be getting there!

"I'm saying I don't care, and I really mean it. But once my foot goes on that stage, I still want to play darts. You still want to win."

Can Wright back it up and add second world title?

Of the four remaining players, Peter Wright is the one who has had the most impressive year leading into Alexandra Palace.

Snakebite's averages in Blackpool last July resembled telephone numbers as he stormed to the World Matchplay title, and he clicked into gear once again in November, claiming the Players Championship Finals crown.

He has survived a mixed Ally Pally campaign thus far, but what is clear is that when the need is greatest, the Scotsman can muster his A-game.

"Peter Wright has found sets in this tournament where you're thinking he's unbeatable," said Mardle. "Then he's had a sloppy little patch. But Peter Wright is a champion. And he won that game (against Callan Rydz) because of his championship class."

"I've got lots more gears to go through and so has Gary. If both of us turn up, which hopefully we both do, then Sky and the crowd are in for an amazing game of darts. We're just going to be throwing everything at each other," promised Snakebite.

"I already believe I'm going to be a double world champion, whether it's this year or not, I don't know, we will see!"

And facing off against his former World Cup team-mate adds another layer of intrigue.

"I was gutted that we didn't play in the World Cup to win it back again, but me and Big John [Henderson] went and done the business for Scotland," Wright said.

"We are World Cup partners me and Gary, but tomorrow it will be enemies on stage, so I'm looking forward to it."

The field of four in the PDC World Championship will be halved on Sunday night, with what promises to be two more epic encounters. You will not want to miss it.

Watch Michael Smith vs James Wade, and Peter Wright vs Gary Anderson in the 2022 PDC World Championship semi-finals live on Sky Sports Darts from 7:30pm Sunday.