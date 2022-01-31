Premier League Darts field confirmed for 2022: Joe Cullen to make debut as Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith return
Fresh from his maiden PDC major title on Sunday night, Joe Cullen has been included in the Premier League for the first time.
'The Rockstar' defeated Dave Chisnall in Milton Keynes on Sunday night to win the Ladbrokes Masters, a victory which has essentially catapulted him into the Thursday-night roadshow.
Meanwhile, Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith both return for 2022, having missed out last year.
World Championship runner-up Smith was left out of last year's Premier League field, while Price was forced to withdraw after testing positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the tournament.
The pair - who contested a thrilling World Championship quarter-final at Alexandra Palace - will be among the favourites to claim the £250,000 top prize, alongside newly-crowned two-time world champion Peter Wright.
Premier League Darts line-up 2022:
Gerwyn Price
Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith
Peter Wright
Gary Anderson
James Wade
Jonny Clayton
Joe Cullen
'Snakebite' became just the sixth player in PDC history to claim multiple World Championship titles courtesy of his win over Smith earlier this month and he is now eyeing a first Premier League crown, having come agonisingly close to glory in 2017.
Following a disappointing 2021 campaign, five-time Premier League champion Michael van Gerwen is targeting a first televised title since November 2020, while two-time winner Gary Anderson also looks to regain the trophy.
Jonny Clayton returns to defend his title after prevailing on his Premier League bow - one of four major titles scooped by 'The Ferret' in 2021.
UK Open champion James Wade makes his 12th appearance in the Premier League, having also featured in Grand Slam and World Championship semi-finals.
Meanwhile, among those to miss out are Chisnall, 2021 runner-up Jose De Sousa, Rob Cross and Dimitri Van den Bergh.
A new format
This year's Premier League will undergo the most radical change in its history, with the eight players to contest 16 mini-events during the season ahead of the Play-Offs.
The 16 league nights will be individual events comprising quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final over the best of 11 legs - with a £10,000 bonus to each night's winner.
Ranking points will also be awarded from each night - with five to the winner, three to the runner-up and two to the semi-finalists - to form the league table from which the top four players will progress to the Play-Offs.
2022 Premier League Schedule
Night 1 - Thursday February 3 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Night 2 - Thursday February 10 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Night 3 - Thursday February 17 - SSE Arena, Belfast
Night 4 - Thursday February 24 - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
Night 5 - Thursday March 3 - Westpoint Exeter
Night 6 - Thursday March 10 - The Brighton Centre
Night 7 - Thursday March 17 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Night 8 - Thursday March 24 - Rotterdam Ahoy
Night 9 - Thursday March 31 - Utilita Arena Birmingham
Night 10 - Thursday April 7 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
Night 11 - Thursday April 14 - AO Arena, Manchester
Night 12 - Thursday April 21 - P&J Live, Aberdeen
Night 13 - Thursday April 28 - 3Arena, Dublin
Night 14 - Thursday May 5 - OVO Arena, Glasgow
Night 15 - Thursday May 12 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield
Night 16 - Thursday May 19 - The O2, London
Play-Offs - Thursday May 26 - Utilita Arena Newcastle
