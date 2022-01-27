Peter Wright named PDC Player of the Year after World Championship triumph

Peter Wright poses with his Player of the Year award (Image: PDC)

Peter Wright has been named the 2021 PDC Player of the Year, while Premier League champion Jonny Clayton picked up two awards.

Newly-crowned two-time world champion Wright pipped Clayton, Gerwyn Price and James Wade to the Player of the Year crown.

A vintage year for Snakebite also saw him win the World Matchplay and Players Championship Finals for the first time, while lifting a second World Cup title for Scotland alongside John Henderson.

"It feels great to win this award, it's nice to add another trophy to the cabinet," said Wright.

"Jonny [Clayton] had an amazing year but I think winning the two biggest ranking TV tournaments probably won me this award; thank you to the selection panel for selecting me.

"It's nice to get recognition for your achievements over the last year and now I want more in 2022.

"Phil [Taylor] always had that hunger to win more and a few years ago I couldn't understand it but now I've got that same hunger to add as many titles to my name as I can."

PDC 2021 awards PDC Player of the Year Peter Wright PDPA Players' Player of the Year Jonny Clayton Selco Fans' Player of the Year Jonny Clayton Toyo Tires Televised Performance of the Year Michael Smith v Jonny Clayton - World Championship fourth round ProTour Player of the Year Gerwyn Price Moneybarn Best Newcomer Alan Soutar Unicorn Young Player of the Year Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

A remarkable year for Clayton, which saw him pick up four TV titles including the Premier League in his debut campaign, was recognised with wins in the PDPA Players' Player of the Year and Selco Fans' Player of the Year categories.

Clayton received over half of the votes from fellow PDC Tour Card Holders and more than 25 per cent of the votes in an online poll respectively as he scooped an awards double.

Michael Smith's defeat of Clayton in a pulsating World Championship fourth-round contest was acknowledged with the Toyo Tires Televised Performance of the Year award.

World No 1 Price's victories in both 2021 European Tour events, as well as in two Players Championships, helped him on his way to winning ProTour Player of the Year after claiming £98,000 during the season.

Nine-Dart Club Gold Pin Badges Jonny Clayton - Unibet Premier League Night Three Jose de Sousa - Unibet Premier League Night Four Sebastian Bialecki - Ladbrokes UK Open Jitse van der Wal - Ladbrokes UK Open William Borland - William Hill World Championship Day Three Darius Labanauskas - William Hill World Championship Day Four Gerwyn Price - William Hill World Championship Quarter-Finals

Scotland's Alan Soutar received the Moneybarn Best Newcomer award thanks to an impressive first year on the professional circuit, which included runs to the last 16 of the UK Open and World Championship as he moved up to 51st on the PDC Order of Merit.

Emerging Austrian Rusty-Jake Rodriguez took the Unicorn Young Player of the Year award thanks to a breakthrough year which saw the 21-year-old dominate the European Development Tour with five tournament wins as well as feature in the World Championship and Grand Slam of Darts.

The PDC Annual Awards also officially welcomes into the Nine-Dart Club any player to have achieved a nine-darter in a PDC event during the previous year.