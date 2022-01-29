Ladbrokes Masters 2022: Dimitri Van den Bergh and Simon Whitlock impress, Ryan Searle sets up Gerwyn Price clash

Dimitri Van den Bergh got off to the perfect start in Milton Keynes. (Image: Taka Wu/PDC)

Dimitri Van den Bergh and Simon Whitlock enjoyed eye-catching victories on day one of the Ladbrokes Masters in Milton Keynes on Friday.

Both Van den Bergh and Whitlock bounced back from second-round exits at the World Championship by averaging over 100 in wins over Ian White and Dirk van Duijvenbode, respectively.

Van den Bergh averaged a 105.31 in a superb 6-1 defeat of White, opening the tie with a 167 checkout before adding a 108 checkout during a dominant display.

He will now meet reigning champion Jonny Clayton in Saturday's second round, and the Belgian was delighted to put his Alexandra Palace disappointment behind him.

The 2022 Masters: First-round results Krzysztof Ratajski 6-5 Gabriel Clemens Dave Chisnall 6-0 Stephen Bunting Ryan Searle 6-1 Mervyn King Rob Cross 6-2 Brendan Dolan Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-1 Ian White Joe Cullen 6-2 Daryl Gurney Simon Whitlock 6-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode Luke Humphries 6-1 Devon Petersen

"I'm chuffed to get through to the next round and I want to take a lot of confidence from this," said Van den Bergh.

"My last game was at Ally Pally but in that game, I didn't take the little chances and my opponent didn't miss, and today it went the other way.

"Jonny's playing amazing darts and I'll have to play as well as this, if not better, to beat him."

Experienced Australian Whitlock made the most of his call-up to replace Danny Noppert with a 6-2 defeat of Van Duijvenbode, moving him through to a tie with recently-crowned World Champion Peter Wright.

"I'm over the moon with that performance," said Whitlock. "I've been working hard over the last month because I know I need a big year.

"I'm feeling confident and Peter won't be getting easy game, that's for sure. I can't wait for it."

Live Premier League Darts Live on

Cullen, Humphries shine

Joe Cullen was also in impressive form, averaging just under 100 in a 6-2 defeat of Daryl Gurney as he moves through to play Gary Anderson in round two.

"It's always difficult coming into a TV tournament after a long lay-off - I've had a break but I played well tonight," said Cullen.

"I had to get on top of Daryl because he's a confident player and it was a good performance.

"The game against Gary should be a great spectacle and I'll be confident going into it."

𝗗𝗿𝗮𝘄 𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁



Here's how the draw bracket is shaping up after Night One of the Ladbrokes Masters.



Some tasty ties coming up in Saturday's second round! pic.twitter.com/1cpcebUchf — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 28, 2022

Three-time World Championship quarter-finalist Luke Humphries meanwhile continued his fine form with a convincing 6-1 win over Devon Petersen, who was a late replacement for Nathan Aspinall.

A near-perfect Masters debut from Humphries sees him advance to the last 16 where five-time champion Michael van Gerwen awaits.

"I felt good up there and this was a solid performance - I hit the right doubles at the right times," said Humphries. "I feel like I can play a bit better, but I can put that right tomorrow.



"The last time I played Michael at the Marshall Arena, I beat him in the semi-finals of the UK Open. I believe I can beat him, and I feel like I'm in a good place."

Clinical Chisnall cruises past Bunting

Ryan Searle set up a tasty meeting with world number one Gerwyn Price by seeing off 2020 Masters finalist Mervyn King 6-1.

Searle, November's Players Championship Finals runner-up, took the game's first three legs without reply before back-to-back checkouts of 118 and 152 secured victory.

"It felt good today and I played a solid game," said Searle. "I feel like I've still got another gear to go but I was good in patches.

"I've got nothing to lose tomorrow so hopefully I'll step on stage and play my best stuff. Gerwyn's the world number one so it will be hard but I'm looking forward to it."

Former Masters finalist Dave Chisnall was in ruthless finishing form as he whitewashed Stephen Bunting 6-0 to set up a meeting with James Wade.

Krzysztof Ratajski survived seven missed match darts from Gabriel Clemens across the final two legs of their tight contest before pinning double 16 to progress to face World Championship finalist Michael Smith on Saturday.

European Champion Rob Cross moved through to a meeting with Jose de Sousa by dropping just two legs against Brendan Dolan.

The Masters continues on Saturday with two sessions of last-16 ties, before Sunday's final day of action plays host to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts. Watch the Premier League every Thursday on Sky Sports, starting on Feb 3!