Premier League Darts: Peter Wright has found the 'Phil Taylor feeling'

Peter Wright won the opening night of the Premier League of Darts (Image credit: Steven Paston/PDC)

Peter Wright says he has found the 'Phil Taylor feeling' and wants to win every tournament after a victorious opening night of the Premier League of Darts.

Wright marched to a 6-1 final victory over Jonny Clayton at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena. The result followed two further victories in his earlier matches against Michael Smith and Gary Anderson.

"I've got a new feeling - the Phil Taylor feeling," Wright said on Sky Sports. "I used to think 'how is that man concentrating on every single match?' and I found it at the beginning of this year after I won the Worlds.

"Obviously a slip up at the Masters but I believe that I can go on. I want to play every single tournament and win every tournament."

2022 Cazoo Premier League - Night 1 Results Quarter-finals Jonny Clayton 6-2 Joe Cullen Gerwyn Price 3-6 James Wade Peter Wright 6-3 Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen 4-6 Gary Anderson Semi-finals Jonny Clayton 6-4 James Wade Peter Wright 6-5 Gary Anderson Final Jonny Clayton 1-6 Peter Wright

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some of the best checkouts from night one of the Premier League in Cardiff Take a look at some of the best checkouts from night one of the Premier League in Cardiff

This year's new Premier League format means that each stop comprises of quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final.

Rankings points are awarded every night to form the league table from which the top four players will progress into the Play-Offs in May. It's a format the world champion seems to approve of.

"In the previous format you'd play one game, and you'd either win or lose," Wright noted. "That was it, so you couldn't get used to the stage," Wright said.

"This is a bonus because you get used to the stage and the amazing atmosphere. It makes a difference."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Peter Wright was shocked with his 113 average against Jonny Clayton, thinking he had played poorly in the final Peter Wright was shocked with his 113 average against Jonny Clayton, thinking he had played poorly in the final

With the first seven matches of the new Premier League season complete, Wayne Mardle gave his reflections on the players' form ahead of a busy schedule in the newly-formatted competition.

"It's early to judge I know," he said. "But, Gerwyn Price cannot remain this flat, Michael van Gerwen has to improve his confidence and that only comes with playing better.

"Jonny Clayton is going to be a threat every week. Peter Wright didn't play like he can in the first two games but still managed to get through to the final, where he averaged 113.

"He said he played rubbish; it just makes me sick," Mardle added with a smile.

Night 2 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool - February 10 Quarter-Finals Peter Wright vs Michael van Gerwen Jonny Clayton vs Michael Smith James Wade vs Joe Cullen Gerwyn Price vs Gary Anderson

"It's been a raucous night, every time we come to Cardiff or wherever it is in Wales it's a good atmosphere. Hopefully, we get plenty more weeks exactly like this."

The competition now moves on to Liverpool and the M&S Bank Arena on Thursday, February 10. There, Wright will face Michael van Gerwen in the first quarter-final contest of the evening.

Clayton will meet Michael Smith, James Wade and Joe Cullen will face-off and finally Gerwyn Price will encounter Gary Anderson.

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts. We're back for more Premier League action from the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool next Thursday from 7pm on Sky Sports Arena.