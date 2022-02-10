Premier League Darts: Defending champion Jonny Clayton wins Night Two in Liverpool

Jonny Clayton defeated Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen and Joe Cullen to take home five points and the £10,000 bonus!

Defending Premier League champion Jonny Clayton stamped his authority on the chasing pack by winning Night Two in style at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

The 47-year-old Welshman made up for his night-one final defeat to Peter Wright last week with a 6-4 victory over newcomer Joe Cullen.

Premier League - Night 2 in Liverpool Results Quarter-finals Peter Wright 1-6 Michael van Gerwen Jonny Clayton 6-3 Michael Smith James Wade 3-6 Joe Cullen Gerwyn Price 6-3 Gary Anderson Semi-finals Michael van Gerwen 4-6 Jonny Clayton Joe Cullen 6-5 Gerwyn Price Final Jonny Clayton 6-4 Joe Cullen

Clayton had earlier battled back from 4-1 down to stun five-time champion Michael Van Gerwen 6-4 in the first semi-final.

'The Ferret' reeled off five consecutive legs - including two 110 finishes - to complete a stunning victory over the Dutchman, with a 106.6 average and 67 per cent on the doubles.

Better than last week but still not the win I wanted. Well done to @JonnyClay9 it was a phenomenal game. I know my game is close, now for the Pro Tour this weekend.

Thank you for all the support tonight in Liverpool 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/ZD3MhgIafh — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) February 10, 2022

Cullen fought back from 5-2 down to beat world No 1 Gerwyn Price in a deciding leg shoot-out.

'The Rockstar' averaged 117.8 to win the last four legs, hitting two 180s and he didn't miss a dart at a double.

Night 3 - The SSE Arena, Belfast - February 17 Quarter-Finals Michael Smith vs Gerwyn Price Joe Cullen vs Michael van Gerwen Gary Anderson vs Peter Wright James Wade vs Jonny Clayton

In the opening match of the evening, Van Gerwen dismantled world champion Wright 6-1.