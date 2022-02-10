Darts News

Premier League Darts: Defending champion Jonny Clayton wins Night Two in Liverpool

Reigning Premier League champion Jonny Clayton goes one better than opening night, winning the final 6-4 against Joe Cullen to scoop the five points and £10k bonus

Last Updated: 10/02/22 11:08pm

Jonny Clayton defeated Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen and Joe Cullen to take home five points and the £10,000 bonus!

Defending Premier League champion Jonny Clayton stamped his authority on the chasing pack by winning Night Two in style at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

The 47-year-old Welshman made up for his night-one final defeat to Peter Wright last week with a 6-4 victory over newcomer Joe Cullen.

Premier League - Night 2 in Liverpool Results

Quarter-finals Peter Wright 1-6 Michael van Gerwen
Jonny Clayton 6-3 Michael Smith
James Wade 3-6 Joe Cullen
Gerwyn Price 6-3 Gary Anderson
Semi-finals Michael van Gerwen 4-6 Jonny Clayton
Joe Cullen 6-5 Gerwyn Price
Final Jonny Clayton 6-4 Joe Cullen
Clayton says he makes darts hard for himself, revealing 'me and maths don't get on' after battling through to claim Premier League honours in Liverpool

Clayton had earlier battled back from 4-1 down to stun five-time champion Michael Van Gerwen 6-4 in the first semi-final.

'The Ferret' reeled off five consecutive legs - including two 110 finishes - to complete a stunning victory over the Dutchman, with a 106.6 average and 67 per cent on the doubles.

Cullen fought back from 5-2 down to beat world No 1 Gerwyn Price in a deciding leg shoot-out.

'The Rockstar' averaged 117.8 to win the last four legs, hitting two 180s and he didn't miss a dart at a double.

Night 3 - The SSE Arena, Belfast - February 17

Quarter-Finals Michael Smith vs Gerwyn Price
Joe Cullen vs Michael van Gerwen
Gary Anderson vs Peter Wright
James Wade vs Jonny Clayton

In the opening match of the evening, Van Gerwen dismantled world champion Wright 6-1.

