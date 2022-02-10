Premier League Darts: Defending champion Jonny Clayton wins Night Two in Liverpool
Reigning Premier League champion Jonny Clayton goes one better than opening night, winning the final 6-4 against Joe Cullen to scoop the five points and £10k bonus
Defending Premier League champion Jonny Clayton stamped his authority on the chasing pack by winning Night Two in style at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.
The 47-year-old Welshman made up for his night-one final defeat to Peter Wright last week with a 6-4 victory over newcomer Joe Cullen.
Premier League - Night 2 in Liverpool Results
|Quarter-finals
|Peter Wright
|1-6
|Michael van Gerwen
|Jonny Clayton
|6-3
|Michael Smith
|James Wade
|3-6
|Joe Cullen
|Gerwyn Price
|6-3
|Gary Anderson
|Semi-finals
|Michael van Gerwen
|4-6
|Jonny Clayton
|Joe Cullen
|6-5
|Gerwyn Price
|Final
|Jonny Clayton
|6-4
|Joe Cullen
Clayton had earlier battled back from 4-1 down to stun five-time champion Michael Van Gerwen 6-4 in the first semi-final.
'The Ferret' reeled off five consecutive legs - including two 110 finishes - to complete a stunning victory over the Dutchman, with a 106.6 average and 67 per cent on the doubles.
Better than last week but still not the win I wanted. Well done to @JonnyClay9 it was a phenomenal game. I know my game is close, now for the Pro Tour this weekend.— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) February 10, 2022
Thank you for all the support tonight in Liverpool 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/ZD3MhgIafh
Cullen fought back from 5-2 down to beat world No 1 Gerwyn Price in a deciding leg shoot-out.
'The Rockstar' averaged 117.8 to win the last four legs, hitting two 180s and he didn't miss a dart at a double.
Night 3 - The SSE Arena, Belfast - February 17
|Quarter-Finals
|Michael Smith vs Gerwyn Price
|Joe Cullen vs Michael van Gerwen
|Gary Anderson vs Peter Wright
|James Wade vs Jonny Clayton
