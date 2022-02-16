PDC calendar 2022: Dates and venues for all tournaments in professional darts year
The 2022 PDC calendar sees the return to a full programme of European Tour events and the expanded Women's Series, as well as the Women's World Matchplay.
Following disrupted 2020 and 2021 campaigns, the European Tour will feature 13 events across the continent in 2022, including first visits to Wieze in Belgium and Trier in Germany.
The World Cup of Darts will take place in Frankfurt from June 16-19, while the World Grand Prix is back at its traditional home of the Citywest Convention Centre in Dublin from October 2-8.
The top 32 players on the European Tour Order of Merit will travel to Dortmund for the European Championship from October 27-30.
A total of 30 Players Championship events will take place in 2022, including a weekend in Hildesheim in early August and four midweek double-headers.
Details for tournaments in November and December, including the Grand Slam of Darts and the PDC World Championship, are yet to be confirmed.
2022 PDC Calendar
Bold indicates live on Sky Sports
February
Premier League Night 3, February 17, Belfast
International Darts Open (ET1), February25-27, Riesa
March
Premier League Night 4, March 3, Exeter
UK Open, March 4-6, Minehead
Premier League Night 5, March 10, Brighton Centre
German Darts Championship (ET2), March 11-13, Hildesheim
Women's Series 1-2, March 12, Barnsley
Women's Series 3-4, March 13, Barnsley
Premier League Night 6, March 17, Nottingham
Players Championship 5-6, March 19-20, Barnsley
Premier League, March 24, Rotterdam
Players Championship 7-8, March 26-27, Niedernhausen
Premier League, March 31, Birmingham
April
Players Championship 9-11, April 1-3, Barnsley
Premier League, April 7, Leeds
Players Championship 12-13, April 9-10, Barnsley
Premier League, April 14, Manchester
German Darts Grand Prix (ET3), April 16-18, Munich
Premier League, April 21, Aberdeen
Players Championship 14-15, April 9-10, Wigan
Premier League, April 28, Dublin
Austrian Darts Open (ET4), April 29-May 1, Graz
Women's Series 5-6, April 30, Wigan
May
Women's Series 7-8, May 1, Wigan
Premier League, May 5, Glasgow
European Darts Open (ET5), May 6-8, Leverkusen
Premier League, May 12, Sheffield
Czech Darts Open (ET6), May 13-15, Prague
Premier League, May 19, London
European Darts Grand Prix (ET7), May 20-22, Sindelfingen
Premier League, May 26, Newcastle
Dutch Darts Masters (ET8), May 27-29, Zwolle
June
Bet365 US Darts Masters, June 3-4, New York
Players Championship 16-17, June 13-14, Niedernhausen
Premier League, June 13, Berlin
World Cup of Darts, June 16-19, Frankfurt
Women's Series 9-12, June 25-26, Barnsley
July
European Darts Matchplay (ET9), July 1-3, Arena Trier
Players Championship 18-21, July 8-11, Barnsley
World Matchplay, July 16-24, Blackpool
Women's World Matchplay, July 24, Blackpool
August
Players Championship 22-24, August 3-5, Barnsley
Queensland Darts Masters, August 12-13, Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre
New South Wales Darts Masters, August 19-20, Wollongong
New Zealand Darts Masters, August 26-27, Hamilton
Women's Series 13-16, August 27-28, Hildesheim
September
Hungarian Darts Trophy (ET10), September 2-4, Budapest
German Darts Open (ET11), September 9-11, Jena
World Series of Darts Finals, September 16-19, Amsterdam
Belgian Darts Open (ET12), September 23-25, Wieze
Players Championship 25-26, September 30-1 October, Dublin
October
World Grand Prix, October 2-8, Dublin
Gibraltar Darts Trophy (ET13), October 14-16, Gibraltar
Players Championship 27-28, October 22-23, Barnsley
European Championship, October 27-30, Dortmund
Women's Series 17-20, October 29-30, Wigan
November
Grand Slam of Darts, TBC
December
PDC World Championship, TBC