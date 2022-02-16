PDC calendar 2022: Dates and venues for all tournaments in professional darts year

Can Michael van Gerwen add to his collection of major titles in 2022?

The 2022 PDC calendar sees the return to a full programme of European Tour events and the expanded Women's Series, as well as the Women's World Matchplay.

Following disrupted 2020 and 2021 campaigns, the European Tour will feature 13 events across the continent in 2022, including first visits to Wieze in Belgium and Trier in Germany.

The World Cup of Darts will take place in Frankfurt from June 16-19, while the World Grand Prix is back at its traditional home of the Citywest Convention Centre in Dublin from October 2-8.

The top 32 players on the European Tour Order of Merit will travel to Dortmund for the European Championship from October 27-30.

A total of 30 Players Championship events will take place in 2022, including a weekend in Hildesheim in early August and four midweek double-headers.

Details for tournaments in November and December, including the Grand Slam of Darts and the PDC World Championship, are yet to be confirmed.

2022 PDC Calendar

Bold indicates live on Sky Sports

February

Premier League Night 3, February 17, Belfast

International Darts Open (ET1), February25-27, Riesa

March

Premier League Night 4, March 3, Exeter

UK Open, March 4-6, Minehead

Premier League Night 5, March 10, Brighton Centre

German Darts Championship (ET2), March 11-13, Hildesheim

Women's Series 1-2, March 12, Barnsley

Women's Series 3-4, March 13, Barnsley

Premier League Night 6, March 17, Nottingham

Players Championship 5-6, March 19-20, Barnsley

Premier League, March 24, Rotterdam

Players Championship 7-8, March 26-27, Niedernhausen

Premier League, March 31, Birmingham

April

Players Championship 9-11, April 1-3, Barnsley

Premier League, April 7, Leeds

Players Championship 12-13, April 9-10, Barnsley

Premier League, April 14, Manchester

German Darts Grand Prix (ET3), April 16-18, Munich

Premier League, April 21, Aberdeen

Players Championship 14-15, April 9-10, Wigan

Premier League, April 28, Dublin

Austrian Darts Open (ET4), April 29-May 1, Graz

Women's Series 5-6, April 30, Wigan

May

Women's Series 7-8, May 1, Wigan

Premier League, May 5, Glasgow

European Darts Open (ET5), May 6-8, Leverkusen

Premier League, May 12, Sheffield

Czech Darts Open (ET6), May 13-15, Prague

Premier League, May 19, London

European Darts Grand Prix (ET7), May 20-22, Sindelfingen

Premier League, May 26, Newcastle

Dutch Darts Masters (ET8), May 27-29, Zwolle

June

Bet365 US Darts Masters, June 3-4, New York

Players Championship 16-17, June 13-14, Niedernhausen

Premier League, June 13, Berlin

World Cup of Darts, June 16-19, Frankfurt

Women's Series 9-12, June 25-26, Barnsley

July

European Darts Matchplay (ET9), July 1-3, Arena Trier

Players Championship 18-21, July 8-11, Barnsley

World Matchplay, July 16-24, Blackpool

Women's World Matchplay, July 24, Blackpool

August

Players Championship 22-24, August 3-5, Barnsley

Queensland Darts Masters, August 12-13, Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre

New South Wales Darts Masters, August 19-20, Wollongong

New Zealand Darts Masters, August 26-27, Hamilton

Women's Series 13-16, August 27-28, Hildesheim

September

Hungarian Darts Trophy (ET10), September 2-4, Budapest

German Darts Open (ET11), September 9-11, Jena

World Series of Darts Finals, September 16-19, Amsterdam

Belgian Darts Open (ET12), September 23-25, Wieze

Players Championship 25-26, September 30-1 October, Dublin

October

World Grand Prix, October 2-8, Dublin

Gibraltar Darts Trophy (ET13), October 14-16, Gibraltar

Players Championship 27-28, October 22-23, Barnsley

European Championship, October 27-30, Dortmund

Women's Series 17-20, October 29-30, Wigan

November

Grand Slam of Darts, TBC

December

PDC World Championship, TBC