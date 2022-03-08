Listen to The Darts Show podcast reviewing the UK Open with Danny Noppert

The Darts Show podcast is back reviewing UK Open action with winner Danny Noppert.

We also look back at the Premier League in Exeter and preview Night 5 in Brighton as well as the start of the Women's Series this weekend with special guest Laura Turner.

On the show Turner and Colin Lloyd look back at the UK Open as Noppert claimed his first televised title and we speak to Danny on the show as he hopes to become a regular challenger for major titles.

They also discuss Michael Smith's latest setback in a final, Keane Barry's bright future and chat about the latest rankings as Peter Wright goes to number one for the first time and Michael van Gerwen drops to fifth.

In the Premier League they discuss MVG's excellence in Exeter and look ahead to Brighton where it is a big few weeks ahead for the players at the bottom of the table to avoid getting cut adrift with Smith and Gary Anderson clashing on Thursday.

Attentions then turn to the Women's Series which starts at the weekend with Turner giving her thoughts on the new format and her goals for the year as they discuss if anyone can stop Lisa Ashton and Fallon Sherrock from dominating once again.

