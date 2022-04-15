Nigel Pearson: Sky Sports darts commentator dies aged 52

Sky Sports commentator Nigel Pearson has passed away at the age of 52.

Pearson commentated as part of Sky Sports' coverage of the darts for over 15 years since joining in 2006 and was also an experienced speedway presenter and commentator.

Steve Smith, Sky Sports' Executive Director of Content, said in a statement: "The thoughts of everyone at Sky Sports are with Nigel's family and friends.

"Nigel was a consummate broadcaster with a distinctive voice, loved by our audiences across darts and speedway over many years. He brought deep knowledge and expertise to his presenting and commentary and his unique style lifted the sports he covered.

"His passing will be deeply felt by his many friends and colleagues at Sky."

Pearson's darts commentary colleague Rod Studd wrote on Twitter: "The most awful and desperately sad news.

"I have many fond memories of time spent in Pancho's company. My love and condolences to Nigel's family and friends."

Professional Darts Corporation chief executive, Matt Porter, said in a statement: "We're all deeply saddened to learn that Nigel has passed away and send our sympathies to all who knew him.

"Nigel was an extremely popular figure across darts and a range of sports and well-respected throughout the media for his unique style. He'll be missed by us all."

Pearson also worked with British Speedway as their press officer, and was a big fan of West Bromwich Albion Football Club.