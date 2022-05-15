Czech Darts Open: Luke Humphries beats Rob Cross to win second European title of season
Luke Humphries beat Michael van Gerwen and Dimitri Van den Bergh on his way to the final in Prague; Humphries claimed his second European Tour title in as many months after winning the German Darts Grand Prix in April
Last Updated: 16/05/22 5:58am
Luke Humphries won his second European Tour title in the space of a month in Prague on Sunday, defeating Rob Cross 8-5 in the final of the Czech Darts Open.
Humphries further enhanced his reputation as one of the sport's hottest prospects with impressive victories over Michael van Gerwen and Dimitri Van den Bergh en route to the final.
A winner of April's German Darts Grand Prix, Humphries averaged 100.34 in the final to rack up his third PDC ranking event win of 2022.
Humphries took early control in the final as he raced into a 4-1 lead, before Cross piled in a rot-stopping 145 checkout to gain a foothold in the contest.
The tenth leg saw Cross pounce on four missed doubles from Humphries to break throw and level at 5-5.
However, a crucial last dart double top saw Humphries break straight back before reeling off the last two legs in 26 darts to pocket the £25,000 winner's prize.
"To win one Euro Tour was great, but to win two is unbelievable - I'm over the moon," Humphries said.
"I think the final was the best I played all weekend. Rob and I are good friends and he pushed me really hard.
"When you make that final it's hard because you're tired after a long day and when he took the 145 out it drained me. But I think the last two legs show a lot about my game and are testament to what I am now.
"I need to start believing I'm one of the best players in the world. I'm getting that confidence in my game, I feel like I'm making the next step now."
Meanwhile, Cross was left to suffer an unwanted familiar feeling as he endured a sixth defeat in his sixth European Tour final.
"Credit to Luke, he was brilliant," said Cross, who defeated Ross Smith and Vincent van der Voort earlier in the day.
"I struggled to hold my throw, that was my Achilles' Heel in that one."
Sunday saw the tournament reach its climax with last 16 matches in the afternoon, before the evening session saw the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final take place.
Czech No 1 Adam Gawlas sent the home crowd into raptures with a dramatic 6-5 win over Ryan Searle in the last 16, before his dream run was ended by Van der Voort in the quarter-finals.
Gambrinus Czech Darts Open
Schedule of Play
Sunday May 15
Afternoon Session
Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Jose de Sousa 6-5 Jose Justicia
Luke Humphries 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh
Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Mickey Mansell
Rob Cross 6-2 Ricky Evans
Ross Smith 6-4 Dave Chisnall
Adam Gawlas 6-5 Ryan Searle
Vincent van der Voort 6-3 Adrian Lewis
Evening Session
Quarter-Finals
Jose de Sousa 6-2 Rowby-John Rodriguez
Luke Humphries 6-4 Michael van Gerwen
Rob Cross 6-4 Ross Smith
Vincent van der Voort 6-2 Adam Gawlas
Semi-Finals
Luke Humphries 7-4 Jose de Sousa
Rob Cross 7-4 Vincent van der Voort
Final
Luke Humphries 8-5 Rob Cross