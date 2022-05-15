Czech Darts Open: Luke Humphries beats Rob Cross to win second European title of season

Luke Humphries won his second European Tour title of the season

Luke Humphries won his second European Tour title in the space of a month in Prague on Sunday, defeating Rob Cross 8-5 in the final of the Czech Darts Open.

Humphries further enhanced his reputation as one of the sport's hottest prospects with impressive victories over Michael van Gerwen and Dimitri Van den Bergh en route to the final.

A winner of April's German Darts Grand Prix, Humphries averaged 100.34 in the final to rack up his third PDC ranking event win of 2022.

Humphries took early control in the final as he raced into a 4-1 lead, before Cross piled in a rot-stopping 145 checkout to gain a foothold in the contest.

The tenth leg saw Cross pounce on four missed doubles from Humphries to break throw and level at 5-5.

Humphries lifts the Czech Darts Open trophy

However, a crucial last dart double top saw Humphries break straight back before reeling off the last two legs in 26 darts to pocket the £25,000 winner's prize.

"To win one Euro Tour was great, but to win two is unbelievable - I'm over the moon," Humphries said.

"I think the final was the best I played all weekend. Rob and I are good friends and he pushed me really hard.

Live Premier League Darts Live on

"When you make that final it's hard because you're tired after a long day and when he took the 145 out it drained me. But I think the last two legs show a lot about my game and are testament to what I am now.

"I need to start believing I'm one of the best players in the world. I'm getting that confidence in my game, I feel like I'm making the next step now."

Meanwhile, Cross was left to suffer an unwanted familiar feeling as he endured a sixth defeat in his sixth European Tour final.

Rob Cross was the runner-up in Prague

"Credit to Luke, he was brilliant," said Cross, who defeated Ross Smith and Vincent van der Voort earlier in the day.

"I struggled to hold my throw, that was my Achilles' Heel in that one."

Sunday saw the tournament reach its climax with last 16 matches in the afternoon, before the evening session saw the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final take place.

Czech No 1 Adam Gawlas sent the home crowd into raptures with a dramatic 6-5 win over Ryan Searle in the last 16, before his dream run was ended by Van der Voort in the quarter-finals.

Gambrinus Czech Darts Open

Schedule of Play

Sunday May 15

Afternoon Session

Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Jose de Sousa 6-5 Jose Justicia

Luke Humphries 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Mickey Mansell

Rob Cross 6-2 Ricky Evans

Ross Smith 6-4 Dave Chisnall

Adam Gawlas 6-5 Ryan Searle

Vincent van der Voort 6-3 Adrian Lewis

Evening Session

Quarter-Finals

Jose de Sousa 6-2 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Luke Humphries 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

Rob Cross 6-4 Ross Smith

Vincent van der Voort 6-2 Adam Gawlas



Semi-Finals

Luke Humphries 7-4 Jose de Sousa

Rob Cross 7-4 Vincent van der Voort



Final

Luke Humphries 8-5 Rob Cross