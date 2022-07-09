John Gwynne: Former Sky Sports commentator dies aged 77

Former Sky Sports darts commentator and broadcaster John Gwynne has died at the age of 77 following his battle with cancer.

Gwynne was part of the Sky Sports darts commentary team for two decades - he covered the WDC's first World Championship in 1993 - until he retired in 2013 after covering 20 World Championships and 20 World Matchplays.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

He was also a regular match reporter on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday and also covered cricket, rugby league and speedway during his career.

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling said: "John was blessed with one of the greatest voices of them all, and he put it to good use on Soccer Saturday, whether he was at his beloved Manchester City or Rochdale, describing the action with the same wonderful blend of gravitas, humour and, always, passion.

"I first met John when he was part of the greatest darts commentary team of all time alongside Sid Waddell and Dave Lanning. All three have now sadly passed.

"I was lucky enough to work with John, laugh with him, sing with him but most of all listen to him. Broadcasting has lost a special voice and a special man."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gwynne was commentating when Raymond van Barneveld beat Phil Taylor to win the World Darts Championship in 2007 Gwynne was commentating when Raymond van Barneveld beat Phil Taylor to win the World Darts Championship in 2007

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gwynne famously called 17 perfect darts from Michael van Gerwen Gwynne famously called 17 perfect darts from Michael van Gerwen

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andrew Flintoff joined Gwynne at the World Matchplay and both commentated on a Van Gerwen nine-darter! Andrew Flintoff joined Gwynne at the World Matchplay and both commentated on a Van Gerwen nine-darter!

Sky Sports executive director of content Steve Smith said: "We are truly saddened to hear of John's passing.

"He was a hugely respected broadcaster, bringing great humour and energy to our screens with one of the legendary voices in the industry.

"A consummate professional, John was a highly-valued member of the Sky Sports family and he will be sorely missed by all."

Gwynne, who reported on darts for radio and the 'Darts Phone Line Commentary' before joining Sky Sports, after moving from his original career as a schoolteacher, was inducted into the Professional Darts Corporation's Hall of Fame in 2014.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"John was a respected and popular figure in darts and across sports media and this is a sad time for all who knew him," said PDC chief executive Matt Porter.

"As part of the original Sky Sports commentary team alongside Sid Waddell and Dave Lanning, John's distinctive voice was part of the soundtrack to the PDC's formative years and they formed an iconic trio.

"John was hugely passionate about the sport of darts and made a great contribution at all levels during his career.

"We send our condolences and sympathies to John's family and friends."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options