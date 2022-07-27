Peter Wright to miss three World Series of Darts events in Australia and New Zealand

Peter Wright in the World Series events in Australia and New Zealand (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)

Peter Wright will miss the World Series of Darts' August triple-header in Australia and New Zealand for medical reasons, the PDC has announced.

World champion Wright had been set to play in the PalmerBet Queensland Darts Masters, PalmerBet New South Wales Darts Masters and TAB NZ Darts Masters next month.

However, the world No 2 has withdrawn from the World Series tournaments to undergo further medical treatment for an ongoing gallstones problem and will be replaced by Dimitri Van den Bergh.

"I'm devastated to have to miss the visits to Australia and New Zealand but after further medical checks I have to put my health first," said Wright.

"I was really looking forward to finally getting to Australia and New Zealand and being introduced Down Under as the reigning world champion in front of all the great fans there.

"I'll be doing everything I can to retain the World Championship and be back there next year instead."

Belgian star Van den Bergh, who reached the semi-finals of World Matchplay in Blackpool last week, will now be among the eight PDC representatives in the three 16-player events.

Dimitri Van den Bergh will replace Peter Wright in the World Series events in Australia and New Zealand (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)

The 28-year-old won the Nordic Darts Masters and Dutch Darts Masters events in June to claim his first two World Series of Darts titles.

He will join World Matchplay champion Michael van Gerwen, runner-up Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith, James Wade, Jonny Clayton, Joe Cullen and Fallon Sherrock in the field.

Australian PDC duo Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock will also be taking part in all three events among the Oceania representatives.