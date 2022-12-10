World Darts Championship: Josh Rock, Michael Smith, Gerwyn Price and Raymond van Barneveld talk Beau Greaves

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the latest episode of Love The Darts, Mark Webster and Michael Bridge discuss how Beau Greaves will do on her World Championship debut as she faces Willie O'Connor in the first round Speaking on the latest episode of Love The Darts, Mark Webster and Michael Bridge discuss how Beau Greaves will do on her World Championship debut as she faces Willie O'Connor in the first round

Josh Rock and fellow stars including Michael Smith, Gerwyn Price and Raymond van Barneveld have had their say on teenage sensation Beau Greaves ahead of the World Championship.

Greaves is ready to show the world she is even better than people already think as she prepares for her maiden appearance at Alexandra Palace.

The 18-year-old from Doncaster, nicknamed 'Beau 'n' Arrow', earned her place in the showpiece tournament after she won eight tournaments in a row on the PDC Women's Series.

Willie O'Connor is first in the firing line in next Friday evening's first round, with several of the top male players saying they do not want to face her...

Rock: Beau will bring a lot of trouble at Worlds

Josh Rock says Greaves can bring carnage to Ally Pally

Josh Rock has taken the darting world by storm in the past 12 months and only made his Sky Sports debut at the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton last month where he nailed a nine-darter in an epic defeat to Michael van Gerwen.

But even the 21-year-old from Northern Ireland thinks Greaves' impact will be "massive" for the sport.

"She is a woman who can play darts. Fallon can also play darts, but with respect to Fallon, Beau can play a lot better," admitted World Youth Champion Rock.

"She hit a 107 average in the Women's Series and without sounding disrespectful to women, that is absolutely phenomenal.

"She can bring a lot of trouble at the Worlds so let's see what happens."

Michael Smith: She's something else

"She's averaging 107 and if she keeps doing that then she'll be lifting the Ally Pally trophy" Michael Smith on brilliant Beau

Last year's World Championship finalist admits Greaves is not somebody he would want to face at Alexandra Palace.

"I've only ever met her once but from watching her games the hype she brings to every game is stupid. She's averaging 107 and if she keeps doing that then she'll be lifting the Ally Pally trophy," said Smith.

"It's a different stage going to Ally Pally because there's a big crowd and she's never done that before but hopefully she comes and plays well and does what she does best which is smash everyone.

"She's coming over to the professional side of the game now so you'll have a lot of eyes watching you. The PDC will also be watching her from a marketing perspective."

Price: No reason why Beau can't mix it with the men

Greaves' throw has caught the eye of world No 1 Gerwyn Price

Gerwyn Price, the world No 1, has observed Greaves' throw and admires her action on the oche.

"She's by far the best female player on the circuit," said the Welshman.

"I've looked at her throw and she's so steady. She's got a brilliant throw and she's a brilliant player. There's no reason why she can't mix it with the men."

Barney: Can Greaves handle the pressure?

"Lisa Ashton and Fallon put a lot of hard work in. They can be really proud of what they have done for darts over the last couple of years, especially Fallon." Raymond van Barneveld on Lisa Ashton and Fallon Sherrock

Raymond van Barneveld feels the pressure of standing on the Alexandra Palace stage in front of a capacity crowd could unnerve the Doncaster thrower, who produced a darting masterclass to win the WDF Lakeside World Championship earlier this year.

"I don't know Beau. I've never met her but the only thing I know about her is that she won eight tournaments in a row on the PDC Women's Series which is unbelievably good," said the legendary Dutch thrower.

"Everybody is saying 'I don't want to draw her' but it's all about playing the board. How she's going to play is the main thing.

"Ally Pally is very different to the Pro Tours because you have a huge crowd so can she handle that? I don't know because she's only 18. It could be too much for her or she might be the new Fallon Sherrock and give women's darts a boost.

"Lisa Ashton and Fallon put a lot of hard work in. They can be really proud of what they have done for darts over the last couple of years, especially Fallon."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Bridge says nobody will want to face Beau Greaves in the opening stages of the World Championship Michael Bridge says nobody will want to face Beau Greaves in the opening stages of the World Championship

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch every nine-darter hit at the PDC World Championship Watch every nine-darter hit at the PDC World Championship

Luke Humphries: Greaves has got such a fluid throw

"So long as the media don't pressure her and allow her to get on with her game then she can flourish" Luke Humphries on 'Beau 'n' Arrow'

Humphries, a three-time World Championship quarter-finalist, admits Greaves is a player anybody would want to avoid in the draw.

"It doesn't matter if it's a man or a woman, anybody can be good at this game and I believe Beau is such an exciting player. She's somebody who you wouldn't want to play because of how good she is," said 'Cool Hand Luke'.

"If she's not playing against me then I will enjoy watching her play. She's a fantastic player and she's young.

"So long as the media don't pressure her and allow her to get on with her game then she can flourish."

Watch Greaves take on Willie O'Connor with a potential second-round date against Gabriel Clemens at the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship - live on Sky Sports - from December 15 to January 3.