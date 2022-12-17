World Darts Championship: Beau Greaves vows to learn from her Ally Pally defeat and come back stronger

Beau Greaves showed the world what she can do on the big stage, despite suffering a 3-0 defeat to Ireland's Willie O‘Connor on Friday

Teenage sensation Beau Greaves has vowed to learn from her defeat to Willie O'Connor on her Alexandra Palace debut and come back stronger in the future.

The 18-year-old from Doncaster created another slice of history in the capital by becoming the youngest woman to compete at the World Darts Championship on Friday, although her highly-anticipated debut ended in a 3-0 defeat to the experienced O'Connor.

"Being up there has made me realise that I can play to a decent level. I need to be better if I'm going to compete (against the best), but I enjoyed the experience" Beau Greaves

Greaves, who has generated major headlines following her history-making exploits on the PDC Women's Series in 2022, won eight consecutive titles to seal her Alexandra Palace bow.

She produced glimpses of the form that saw her win 52 consecutive matches on the women's Series, taking out 120 and 122 finishes in the early exchanges but a clinical O'Connor capitalised on her missed chances to book his spot in the second round.

"I will learn from it, and hopefully next time I'll be a bit better. For my first time, I'm not too disheartened," reflected Greaves, who was bidding to join history-maker Fallon Sherrock as the only other woman to triumph on the famous Ally Pally stage.

"I think I was trying a bit too hard to live up to the expectation that was put on me, but I'm happy to just relax now, have a nice Christmas with my family and put it behind me.

"I started well, and I did enjoy it, but I let that second set slip out of my hands and that's my fault.

"That is what you get when you're playing at the top standard in the men's game.

"I've been hitting those big checkouts all year; I just lacked that composure when I needed it.

"Fair play to him (O'Connor), he was absolutely lovely. He made me feel welcome and I wish him all the best for the rest of the tournament."

It has still been a year to remember for 'Beau 'n' Arrow', who followed up her success in the WDF Women's World Championship with a series of record-breaking displays on the women's series circuit.

Greaves produced the highest average recorded by a female player in October, averaging 107.86 to topple Sherrock 5-3 in an epic contest.

The teenager is also set to star in next year's Women's World Matchplay, and she insists her first Ally Pally experience has given her the taste for more big stage opportunities.

"I am only 18 and hopefully I can come back from it. I'm not going to let that one game dictate the whole year for me," added Greaves.

"I've had a great year and I'm happy to put the darts down for a bit, enjoy Christmas and get back to it in the New Year.

"Being up there has made me realise that I can play to a decent level. I need to be better if I'm going to compete (against the best), but I enjoyed the experience."

