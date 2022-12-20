World Darts Championship: Lisa Ashton commits to PDC Qualifying School return after early exit

Lisa Ashton will return to PDC Qualifying School in January

Four-time Women's World Champion Lisa Ashton has confirmed she will return to compete at PDC Qualifying School next month, following her dramatic first-round exit at the World Darts Championship.

Ashton, making her fourth PDC World Darts Championship appearance, threatened to secure a first victory on the Alexandra Palace stage when she fought back from 2-0 down to force a final-set decider against Ryan Meikle on Saturday.

However Meikle recovered to claim the final set and book a second-round meeting against five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld, with Ashton proud of her performance despite being eliminated in her opening match.

"I fought back like I always do. I never give up," Ashton said. "I cannot really complain. At 52, I'm happy to still qualify for these major tournaments. The last set it just didn't happen, but Ryan played well and I wish him all the best."

The 52-year-old will return to darts' dream factory in January in a bid to return to the professional circuit, after becoming the first woman to claim a Tour Card via Qualifying School in January 2020, with Ashton still confident of being able to compete after winning seven Women's Series titles in 2022.

"I'm just going to carry on trying to qualify, and I need to get this win under my belt before I retire," Ashton added. "I don't know how much time I've got left. I'm going to play for as long as I can. Hopefully I can get back here and get that win.

"I'm going to do Q School in January. I'm going to play whatever I can and just see what next year brings."

"Greaves can cause danger in the future"

Ashton is one of three females in action this year at the Alexandra Palace, with the Women's Series Order of Merit impressed by the performance of teenage sensation Beau Greaves in her World Darts Championship debut.

"I've played Beau for a long time and it's great that she has finally come on the circuit and is showing everybody else what she can do," Ashton said of Greaves, who was beaten 3-0 by Willie O'Connor. "She is only 18 - she has got many years to go, but if I can still compete with her at my age, I'm happy.

"I think she played brilliantly [on Friday]. It was her first time on this massive stage, it's the biggest tournament ever and I think she was fantastic. Once she gets settled on this stage, she is going to cause some danger, so hopefully she keeps going and I can be there to watch it."

