World Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen says he is the man the beat as he bids to win a fourth Ally Pally title

Title favourite Michael van Gerwen claims he's the man to beat - even in his sleep - as he laid down an early marker at this year's World Darts Championship.

Three-time world champion Van Gerwen spent less than 20 minutes on the oche in his triumph over Welsh youngster Lewy Williams on Wednesday night at Alexandra Palace.

After dropping his only leg of the match in the first set, Van Gerwen went through the gears, averaging an incredible 125 in set two with legs of 13, 12 and 11 darts.

The Dutchman ended the match with a 101.84 average, his 34th ton-plus average at the home of darts, to send out a warning for his rivals.

"It wasn't perfect but I think I played quite well," said Van Gerwen, the pre-tournament favourite.

"I had to work hard for it, a performance like this doesn't come from nothing. It gives me a lot of pleasure to be back on this stage, Ally Pally has a special place in my heart.

"To receive such an amazing reception from the crowd means a lot to me.

"I'm always trying to play darts at the highest level I possibly can; I know what I'm capable of."

The 33-year-old continued: "I want to win this otherwise it will be a disaster for me, but I know I'm capable of doing that and although there is more pressure on my shoulders - a bigger target. I believe in my own opportunity and I'm looking forward to the next one.

"I never fear anyone. Let them fear me. I'm always the man to beat - even in my sleep. Even when I couldn't win a tournament, my opponents were most happy beating me - that's a fact but I created that problem myself over the last 10 years."

The entertainer

Wayne Mardle said Van Gerwen made a statement to the rest of the pack as he chases his first Ally Pally crown since 2019.

"Forget the average, it was the way he looked. He wanted to play well until the very, very end. He wanted to demolish Lewy and he did," said 'Hawaii 501'.

"Michael was faultless in that second set and we may not see three legs put together like that in the whole event. That's how special that was.

"He really kicked on towards the finish line and he was thinking 'I want to register numbers that no one else has and register something that I'm proud of that the others will look at.

"Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen like people talking about them and no one else and that is that performance. Michael van Gerwen wants to entertain."

Statement win

Former Lakeside world champion Mark Webster was equally impressed by Van Gerwen's display, calling it "blistering".

He said: "I thought he would play well, but not as well as that. He was blistering, wasn't he? Poor Lewy Williams didn't know what hit him and he couldn't settle into the tie but that's what Michael van Gerwen can do to you.

"It seemed that the match was done in the blink of an eye. It was nine legs to one in the end and it's a real statement. He's got a nice draw as well with Mensur Suljovic or Mike De Decker next. He's sent out a real message.

"He has tended to start slowly in world championship campaigns in the last few years and work his way in, but it looks like he's in the mood from the word go here."

