World Darts Championship: Jonny Clayton relishing mouth-watering clash against young star Josh Rock

The experienced Jonny Clayton and youngster Josh Rock collide at the World Darts Championship on Thursday night

'The Ferret' Jonny Clayton is expecting Alexandra Palace to be rocking on Thursday night when the he tackles young darting sensation Josh Rock for a spot in the quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship.

Rock showed why he is among the favourites to win the title after sensationally knocking out 10th seed Nathan Aspinall 4-3 in an epic encounter last time out.

The 21-year-old has said that he hopes to come of age at this tournament, and he punished Aspinall for a raft of missed doubles to set up a clash against Clayton, who eased through with a 4-1 victory over Rock's compatriot Brendan Dolan.

Rock's stunning achievements in 2022

January: Rock secures his PDC Tour Card



He goes on to win five Development Tour titles



August: Rock averages 121.88 in 6-1 demolition of Brendan Dolan at PC22



October: Rock wins first senior PDC ranking title in Barnsley



October: Rock makes televised debut at European Championship in Dortmund



November: The 21-year-old features at the Grand Slam of Darts where he hits a nine-dart finish against MVG



Shooting star Rock is crowned PDC World Youth Champion following a 6-1 win over Nathan Girvan in Minehead



December: Rock make his World Championship bow at Ally Pally



He beats Spain's Jose Justicia before dispatching Callan Rydz and then upsetting Nathan Aspinall to set up a meeting with Jonny Clayton



Thursday, December 29 - Fixtures (1900 GMT) Luke Humphries vs Vincent van der Voort (R3) Gerwyn Price vs Jose de Sousa (R4) Jonny Clayton vs Josh Rock (R4)

"He's my kind of player. He's a rhythm player, a fantastic player," said the Welsh ace, who lifted four televised titles in a trophy-laden 2021 campaign, including debut glory in the Premier League.

"He's a good kid, everything about Josh is brilliant, so I look forward to playing against him. I think I played against him once on the floor, so know what he's about. We all know what he's about, so that's my kind of game."

World youth champion Rock, who has quickly established himself as one to watch in his first season on the PDC Tour, has seen his odds tumbling further after his latest victory over former two-time world championship semi-finalist Aspinall.

"The bookies say I'm fourth favourite to win it. I don't care, I'm just trying my best to win it," said Rock. "The bookies are only going by the last four or five months, what I have done towards the end of the year.

"That's up to them what the numbers are. But Josh Rock is going to try and win this World Championship. Pray to God, we'll see what happens.

"I've been dreaming about playing on this stage since I was 16 years old. I thought I would be 30 when I played here. I'm 21, that's nine years off, I'm proud of what I'm doing now."

De Sousa in good shape for Price showdown

World No 1 Gerwyn Price faces Jose de Sousa for a spot in the quarter-finals

Jose de Sousa set up a tasty tungsten tussle against world No 1 Gerwyn Price on Thursday evening after overturning a 3-0 deficit to defeat Ryan Searle 4-3 on Wednesday.

He faces an uphill task against 'The Iceman' who stormed through to the last 16 in quickfire fashion, dispatching five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld in straight sets.

Thursday, December 29 - Fixtures (1230 GMT) Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Ross Smith (R3) Rob Cross vs Mervyn King (R3) Dave Chisnall vs Stephen Bunting (R3)

"The World Championship is the biggest tournament we have. To be in the last 16 is a great thing to think about and to see. My whole year wasn't so good and to make the last 16... it's a great feeling," said the Portuguese star, nicknamed 'The Special One'.

"Against Gerwyn, it's another game against him. He's a great player and in good shape right now. I think it's going to be another fight and I will try to play my best against him."

