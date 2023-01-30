Love The Darts Podcast: Dan Dawson and Abigail Davies preview 2023 Premier League | Chris Dobey talks Masters win
Dan Dawson and Abigail Davies join Emma Paton to preview this year's Premier League; Chris Dobey is also on the podcast to reflect on his Masters win; Subscribe to the Love The Darts podcast from wherever you get your podcasts for all the latest news
Last Updated: 30/01/23 8:04pm
Emma Paton is joined by Dan Dawson and Abigail Davies in this week's Love The Darts Podcast as they look forward to what is set to be an exciting Premier League season in 2023.
The panel discuss the confirmed line-up, the players who missed out and the early favourites, with Chris Dobey, Jonny Clayton, Dimitri Van den Bergh and Nathan Aspinall joining Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price, and Peter Wright in this year's tournament.
- 'He would love to join the club' | Dobey eyeing up Maddison for Newcastle?
- Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports App
With Luke Humphries, Ross Smith, Rob Cross, and Gabriel Clemens missing out, there is certainly a lot to discuss!
The podcast also features the newest Premier League star Dobey as he reflects on his Masters win, his expectations for the Premier League season and his beloved Newcastle United.
Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts