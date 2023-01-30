Love The Darts Podcast: Dan Dawson and Abigail Davies preview 2023 Premier League | Chris Dobey talks Masters win

Chris Dobey is on this week's podcast to take a look back at his Masters win and what he expects in this year's Premier League season

Emma Paton is joined by Dan Dawson and Abigail Davies in this week's Love The Darts Podcast as they look forward to what is set to be an exciting Premier League season in 2023.

The panel discuss the confirmed line-up, the players who missed out and the early favourites, with Chris Dobey, Jonny Clayton, Dimitri Van den Bergh and Nathan Aspinall joining Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price, and Peter Wright in this year's tournament.

With Luke Humphries, Ross Smith, Rob Cross, and Gabriel Clemens missing out, there is certainly a lot to discuss!

The podcast also features the newest Premier League star Dobey as he reflects on his Masters win, his expectations for the Premier League season and his beloved Newcastle United.

