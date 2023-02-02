Momo Zhou: China's former World Cup of Darts star dies, aged 31

Momo Zhou has died, aged 31 (Photo: PDC)

China's former World Cup of Darts star Momo Zhou has died, aged 31.

Zhou made sporting history in June 2018, becoming the first woman to represent China in a televised PDC event at the World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt.

Teaming up with Xiaochen Zong, Zhou became the second female player to feature at the World Cup of Darts, after Anastasia Dobromyslova represented Russia in the 2010 edition.

The Chinese trailblazer won the hearts of the darting world on her big stage bow, cheekily celebrating a missed dart from their Swiss opponents during their first-round tie at the Eissporthalle.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Zhou began her darting journey a decade ago, playing soft-tip darts in her hometown of Dandong, and within five years she was representing her country on the sport's biggest stage.

"We send our condolences to Momo's friends and family at this difficult time," said PDC chief executive Matt Porter.

"Momo was a popular figure on the circuit and made promising progress in her career, creating a legacy by becoming the first woman to represent China on the big stage."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Further tributes have been paid on social media from across the darting world, with Paul Nicholson, Deta Hedman and Lorraine Winstanley among those paying their respects.