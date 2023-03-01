Premier League darts: Michael van Gerwen looks to extend lead at top in Exeter

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player There was drama in the final leg of the Premier League Darts as Michael van Gerwen claimed victory over Gerwyn Price in Dublin There was drama in the final leg of the Premier League Darts as Michael van Gerwen claimed victory over Gerwyn Price in Dublin

Reigning champion Michael van Gerwen is bidding to extend his lead at the top of the Premier League table on Thursday, as the sport's biggest roadshow heads to the Westpoint Exeter for Night Five.

Van Gerwen won his first night of the 2023 season on a dramatic evening in Dublin last week, surviving seven match darts in his decider against Gerwyn Price to triumph in the Irish capital.

Price defied a 110 average from Van Gerwen en route to claiming the Night Two spoils in Cardiff, and the pair will renew their rivalry in Thursday's opening quarter-final in the South West.

"I averaged 110 against Gezzy in Cardiff and lost that game, so he knows I owed him one," said Van Gerwen, who is targetting a record-breaking seventh Premier League crown in May.

"I'm top of the table without even playing my A-game, and that gives me a lot of confidence. [My rivals] know what I am capable of, and you need to believe in your ability."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best of the action from Night Four in Dublin as Michael van Gerwen secured his first win of the Premier League season Watch the best of the action from Night Four in Dublin as Michael van Gerwen secured his first win of the Premier League season

Price posted averages of 109 and 108 at last weekend's Interwetten Baltic Sea Darts Open to continue his strong start to 2023, and Van Gerwen has vowed to raise his game against the Welshman.

"I know there is a lot of work to do and I need to keep performing," added the Dutchman, who along with Price has featured in multiple finals across the opening four weeks.

"I think from here, there's a lot more to come. There's a lot to fight for in the next 12 or 13 weeks, and I'm feeling good."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael van Gerwen said that his win over Gerwyn Price in the final of the Premier League in Dublin will give him more confidence for the rest of the competition Michael van Gerwen said that his win over Gerwyn Price in the final of the Premier League in Dublin will give him more confidence for the rest of the competition

The evening's second quarter-final will see World Champion Michael Smith play 2020 runner-up Nathan Aspinall, which leaves the current top four all situated in the same half of the draw in Exeter.

Night Three champion Smith occupies second spot in the table, and the world No 1 will be hoping to shake off the wrist injury that plagued him during last weekend's European Tour opener in Kiel.

Aspinall, meanwhile, succumbed to Jonny Clayton in last week's quarter-finals, but will be hoping to repeat his Night Two exploits against Smith, which saw him average 105 in a 6-4 semi-final success.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Laura Turner and Michael Bridge discuss Peter Wright's slow start to the Premier League season Speaking on Love The Darts, Laura Turner and Michael Bridge discuss Peter Wright's slow start to the Premier League season

Elsewhere, Night One winner Chris Dobey takes on Dimitri Van den Bergh for a place in the semi-finals, with both players bidding to return to winning ways following early exits in Dublin.

Dobey was beaten by Van Gerwen in the quarter-finals, and the Masters champion is without a win in his debut campaign since beating the Dutchman in Belfast's Night One final.

Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker

Van den Bergh is locked on five points with Dobey after making an assured start on his return to the Premier League fold, and the Belgian is hoping to make it five different nightly winners in as many weeks.

"I'm just enjoying the experience and that's all I can do," said Van den Bergh, a Night Three finalist in Glasgow.

"I already have five points and I can't take that for granted, especially when you're playing against the best players in the world.

"I am taking the positives. I could have got more points, but I'm playing well, I'm learning a lot and every week I am getting stronger.

"I know I can win one of these nights and that is what I'm believing in. I feel confident, relaxed and hopefully, it will be my night in Exeter."

We're back for more Premier League Darts action from Exeter on Thursday - watch Night Five of the 2023 season live on Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.