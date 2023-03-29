Gerwyn Price seeking third successive win as Premier League heads to Berlin

Gerwyn Price is chasing a third straight Premier League win

Gerwyn Price heads to Berlin in scintillating form this week as he continues his pursuit of a maiden Premier League crown to add to his trophy collection.

The former world champion enters in the wake of back-to-back winning nights having dominated Michael van Gerwen in Newcastle last Thursday after seeing off Chris Dobey in Nottingham the week prior.

His fine run continued over the weekend when he defeated Dirk van Duijvenbode to win the European Open in Germany, his route to the final including wins over both world champion Michael Smith and Van Gerwen.

"Winning breeds confidence and I'm really looking forward to Berlin this week," said Price.

"I've had a tough time in the Premier League over the last few years, but this year it's been great and long may it continue. The crowd are supporting me, I'm winning and I'm enjoying it a lot more.

"I have finished fifth twice and never made the Play-Offs, so whether I finish top of the table I don't mind, I just want to make the top four and give myself a chance of lifting that trophy.

"I've not qualified yet, so I'm on my game, I'm focused every single week and I want to keep picking up points."

Price's best finish in the Premier League is fifth on two occasions in 2019 and 2020, last year seeing him close out the campaign in seventh having won just two nights.

He currently sits second and eight points behind leader Van Gerwen in the table as he prepares to take on Peter Wright in Thursday's quarter-final.

Meanwhile Dobey is seeking to improve his chances of progressing in the competition after following up a Night One victory in Belfast with five straight quarter-final defeats.

He would since overcome both Smith and Van Gerwen to reach the final on Night Six, where he fell to Price, before losing out to The Iceman in the semis on his emotional homecoming in Newcastle to recoup valuable points.

It leaves him fifth in the leaderboard and a point ahead of Dmitri Van den Bergh ahead of his opening match against Nathan Aspinall.

"I think the occasion got the better of me last week, but I will put that right in Berlin," said Dobey.

"There is more to come from me. Obviously, I won that first week, and I believe I can play better.

"I've played well [so far]. My performances have been pretty solid. I'm happy with where my game is at, and I will 100% be better this week."

