Michael van Gerwen beats Luke Humphries to win Belgian Open and move up to No 2 in world

Van Gerwen was back to winning ways (Jonas Hunold/PDC Europe)

Michael van Gerwen claimed his first European Tour title in a year after winning the Belgian Open on Sunday.

Van Gerwen, who was a beaten finalist in Germany last month, overcame Luke Humphries 8-6 in the final to enter the winners' circle for the first time since winning the European Darts Open in May 2022.

Humphries finished with a higher average and threw more 180s than Van Gerwen, but it was the Dutchman who prevailed thanks to his finishing prowess, which included a 129 checkout in the decisive 11th leg.

Belgian Open results Quarter-finals Luke Humphries 6-2 Nathan Aspinall Jonny Clayton 4-6 Dirk van Duijvenbode Josh Rock 6-1 Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Gary Anderson Semi-finals Luke Humphries 7-6 Dirk van Duijvenbode Josh Rock 3-7 Michael van Gerwen Final Michael van Gerwen 8-6 Luke Humphries

"It means a lot to me," said Van Gerwen. "You have to defeat really good darts players - Gary Anderson, Josh Rock and in the final someone who is always good on the Euro Tour, Luke Humphries.

"I knew that if I won today I'd be above Peter Wright in the world rankings and of course that's really important.

"You always have to give 100 per cent and that's what I do all the time. Sometimes it doesn't go your way, but I'm a fighter and I never give up, and I keep fighting until the end.

"That's what I did today and that's why I won, and it's really good for myself."

Van Gerwen, who now moves up to number two in the world behind Michael Smith, had earlier beaten Gary Anderson before gaining semi-final revenge on Josh Rock, the Northern Irish youngster who beat him in Leeuwarden last week.

It was a second successive final defeat for Humphries, top seed in this tournament, following his defeat to Dave Chisnall in Holland seven days ago.

The 28-year-old almost made darting perfection in the seventh leg but missed double 12 on his attempt at a nine-dart finish and then had to watch Van Gerwen lift the trophy.

