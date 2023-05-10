Laura Turner
Sky Sports Darts commentator
Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen's clash with Michael Smith could be a classic in Sheffield
Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith face each other in what should be another tungsten nail-biter; The Premier League roadshow heads to Sheffield for Night 15 on Thursday, with the Play-Offs returning to The O2 in London on Thursday, May 25
Last Updated: 10/05/23 1:51pm
Sky Sports' analyst Laura Turner expects fireworks in this week's Premier League quarter-final encounter between Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith in Sheffield.
The penultimate league night of the season at a sold-out Utilita Arena will see Smith and Dutch star Van Gerwen meet again in a huge quarter-final contest.
'Bully Boy' heads into the clash having won back-to-back Premier League nights to secure his Play-Off spot at London's O2.
Meanwhile, Van Gerwen ended 12 months without success on the PDC European Tour with a superb triumph in the Belgian Darts Open at the weekend.
May 11, 2023, 7:00pm
"Van Gerwen and Smith can play with a little bit of freedom because they have both qualified for the Play-Offs, but I still think they're going to be vying for that top position, especially MVG," said Turner, who is looking forward to the repeat of January's world championship final.
"If they both bring their A-game then it's going to be an absolute epic.
"Smith won that final in Manchester last week with a 110 average and it looked as if he was going to hit at least one nine-darter. If we can see that version of Smith then Michael van Gerwen will also have to find his A-game."
Smith is so poetic to watch
The St Helens thrower missed double 12 for a nine-darter and landed five 180s in a stunning performance to defeat Clayton in Manchester last week and Turner believes the 32-year-old is playing with an aura of invincibility right now.
"I just like the way Smith is playing. He's so relaxed and he's got that freedom and drive. He just looks effortless when he's in full flow but Michael is coming into this on the back of a win on the Euro Tour so it could be an interesting clash," she said.
"Smith looks like a different player, a different mindset when he's up there. He's got the freedom to produce these massive averages but he sometimes does drop off en route to winning a few of his titles in the Premier League but he tops it off by finding that extra gear again.
"He's just poetic to watch. Even Jonny Clayton was smiling to himself in that final in Manchester just thinking 'wow, what can I do here'. He didn't look like he was going to miss and when he did miss he wasn't far away either.
"It's exciting to watch to see someone playing to their full ability. We've said for years prior to winning at the Grand Slam of Darts, that he's ever shown us exactly what he's capable of."
MVG or Price for top spot?
"I think Price will hang on because it's a difficult draw in Sheffield for Van Gerwen, while Price is in a slightly less packed side of the draw this week," said Women's Series star Turner.
"He's got Nathan Aspinall and Aspinall will be vying for that final Play-Off spot, but the winner of that match will play Chris Dobey or Peter Wright, so perhaps Price is in a good position to get into another final.
"Personally, I think Price will hold on to that top spot."
Who will grab the final Play-Off spot?
"Sheffield will be a massive indicator, depending on how Aspinall and Clayton get on. I just think the way Price is playing, I know how much of a fighter Nathan is, I just think Price may just have the edge.
"For me, Price wins that, while Dimitri Van den Bergh is just not firing this year so I think Clayton wins, which puts him ahead on points and then it all comes down to that last night in Aberdeen."
Will we finally see a nine-darter?
"It's been threatened a few times and perhaps they're saving it for Play-Offs night. I do have tickets so I will be in the crowd."
Night 15 - Thursday, May 11
Utilita Arena, Sheffield
Quarter-Finals
Gerwyn Price vs Nathan Aspinall
Chris Dobey vs Peter Wright
Michael van Gerwen vs Michael Smith
Jonny Clayton vs Dimitri Van den Bergh
2023 Premier League Schedule
|Night 15
|Utilita Arena, Sheffield
|May 11
|Night 16
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|May 18
|Play-Offs
|The O2, London
|May 25
We're back for more Premier League Darts action from the Utilita Arena, Sheffield on Thursday, May 11 - live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.