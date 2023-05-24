Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen is using painkillers and physio on arm injury in order to play at The O2

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Mardle and Mark Webster discuss Van Gerwen withdrawing from Night 16 in Aberdeen due to injury and debate whether he will be fit for the Play-Offs in London Wayne Mardle and Mark Webster discuss Van Gerwen withdrawing from Night 16 in Aberdeen due to injury and debate whether he will be fit for the Play-Offs in London

Michael van Gerwen has revealed he is using painkillers and physio on his arm injury suffered last Thursday in Aberdeen in order to play at the Play-Offs at London's O2 on Thursday night - live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.

The Dutchman was visibly troubled by a problem with his upper arm during his quarter-final win over Chris Dobey at P&J Live last week.

He later had to withdraw ahead of his semi-final after receiving medical treatment backstage, having strained a muscle.

Van Gerwen surprisingly opted to play at the Players Championship events at the weekend, suffering an opening-round exit on Saturday and then losing to rising star Josh Rock in the last 16 on Sunday.

Michael Smith, Van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton will battle it out at London's O2

MVG must now prepare to lock horns with world No 1 Michael Smith in a repeat of January's world championship decider, where the six-time Premier League champion feels "100 per cent".

"I wouldn't be here if I wasn't feeling 100 per cent," said Van Gerwen. "If I thought I couldn't really compete at 100 per cent, there's no point being here."

He later added: "There were a few days at the weekend when I wasn't 100 per cent sure but that's why I played. My specialist told if I played, I could make it worse. But if I played then I needed rest and when I played I needed to keep my arm moving smoothly and that's what I did.

"The injury has gone, but of course I'm using painkillers and physio because you need to keep it going. You have to try to do everything to make the Play-Offs."

Looking ahead to facing Smith, he said: "I've stayed in the UK to get myself prepared and now I'm looking forward to Thursday night.

"The world championship final is done and dusted so now I'm looking forward to Thursday. I feel comfortable and that's the most important thing."

Smith: It's all about me

Smith says his clash against Van Gerwen could be another classic

"I feel confident and better than I did five years ago," said Smith, who was runner-up to Van Gerwen in 2018. "I just want to go up there and have fun. One more sleep left and it will just feel like Christmas.

"Michael's not been firing on all cylinders when he's played me and hopefully it will be the case on Thursday. It's all about me. If I play well, he'll have to play better.

"If I win this title, I will become the third person to win the Worlds and Premier League in the same year and then I go to the Matchplay and I could become the third person to win the three titles in the same year [after Phil Taylor and Van Gerwe]."

Price: My mind is in a better place

Price says his mind and game is in a much better place since he wore ear defenders during his exit at the Worlds

Table-topper Price then takes on his compatriot Clayton in an all-Welsh semi-final showdown.

"I've finally made it," said Price, who has qualified for the Play-Offs for the first time in his career. "It's been a couple of years where I've narrowly missed out but I'm finally excited about getting on the stage.

"I've played well all the way through the Premier League. It's been a decent campaign this year and now I'm glad to have got through to the Play-Offs. It's nice to finish top of the league, but it doesn't mean anything.

"My game and my mind is in a much better place than Jonny's is at the moment. Things changed for me when I played in Dublin when I started changing my shirts and connecting with the crowd a little bit more then they started getting behind me and cheering for me."

Clayton: There will be nerves, but hopefully good darts

Clayton is ready to friendships behind ahead of his game against fellow Welshman Price

"Nathan Aspinall was fantastic last week but he was unlucky that he ran into Gerwyn Price. He did a good job and helped me out. I had a smile on my face, but I can see Nathan would have been gutted," said 'The Ferret', who won the Premier League in 2021.

"Gezzy is my new best friend after doing me a favour but I'm looking forward to the battle. Win or lose, I'm going to enjoy playing him.

"The line-up speaks for itself for the standard of player on show. Anything can happen."

The respective semi-final winners will then advance to the evening's showpiece, as the battle to scoop the £275,000 top prize reaches a thrilling climax.

Finals Night in London: Thursday, May 25 Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs) Gerwyn Price vs Jonny Clayton Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen Final (Best of 21 legs) Price/Clayton vs Smith/Van Gerwen

