World Cup of Darts: Rob Cross, Gary Anderson to take part as Australia aim to defend their title

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look back at some of the memorable moments from last year's World Cup of Darts We take a look back at some of the memorable moments from last year's World Cup of Darts

The pairings have been confirmed for this year's World Cup of Darts at Frankfurt's Eissporthalle with Rob Cross and Gary Anderson returning to the event.

World Cup ever-present Simon Whitlock and world No 15 Damon Heta will once again don the famous green and gold having claimed a historic first win for Australia in 2022.

Rob Cross' victory in Sindelfingen last weekend saw him seal a return to the event following a two-year absence, and he will partner world number one Michael Smith for four-time winners England.

The Netherlands, who have also won the title on four occasions, will be represented by newly-crowned six-time Premier League champion Michael van Gerwen and world number eight Danny Noppert, who reached the quarter-finals together in 2020.

Gary Anderson and Peter Wright won the tournament in 2019

Gary Anderson will make his first appearance in a Scotland shirt in four years, re-forming his 2019 World Cup winning partnership with world number two Peter Wright.

Wales, the 2020 champions, will be represented by world No 4 Gerwyn Price and five-time TV title winner Jonny Clayton for a sixth successive year.

Brendan Dolan, William O'Connor and Mensur Suljovic will maintain their ever-present records for Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Austria alongside Daryl Gurney, Keane Barry and Rowby-John Rodriguez respectively.

Belgium, the 2013 runners-up, will be represented by Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts for a sixth consecutive year, while Gabriel Clemens and Martin Schindler will once again team up for host nation Germany.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gerwyn Price averaged a remarkable 117.88 in a dominant win over Martin Schindler, where he reeled in a sensational 170 finish and did not miss a dart at a double! Gerwyn Price averaged a remarkable 117.88 in a dominant win over Martin Schindler, where he reeled in a sensational 170 finish and did not miss a dart at a double!

The 2023 World Cup of Darts will be staged at Frankfurt's Eissporthalle from June 15-18, with an expanded tournament featuring 40 teams and a £450,000 prize fund.

2023 World Cup of Darts

Competing Nations & Pairings

Australia - Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock

Austria - Mensur Suljovic, Rowby-John Rodriguez

Bahrain - Basem Mahmood, Abdulnasser Yusuf

Belgium - Dimitri Van den Bergh, Kim Huybrechts

Canada - Matt Campbell, Jeff Smith

China - Xiaochen Zong, Lihao Wen

Croatia - Boris Krcmar, Romeo Grbavac

Czech Republic - Adam Gawlas, Karel Sedlacek

Denmark - Vladimir Andersen, TBC

England - Michael Smith, Rob Cross

Finland - Marko Kantele, TBC

France - Thibault Tricole, Jacques Labre

Germany - Gabriel Clemens, Martin Schindler

Gibraltar - Craig Galliano, Justin Hewitt

Guyana - Norman Madhoo, Sudesh Fitzgerald

Hong Kong - Man Lok Leung, Lok Yin Lee

Hungary - Patrik Kovács, Levente Sárai

Iceland - TBC, TBC

India - Prakash Jiwa, Amit Gilitwala

Italy - Michele Turetta, Massimo Dante

Japan - Jun Matsuda, Tomoya Goto

Latvia - Madars Razma, Dmitriy Zhukov

Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas, TBC

Netherlands - Michael van Gerwen, Danny Noppert

New Zealand - Ben Robb, Warren Parry

Northern Ireland - Brendan Dolan, Daryl Gurney

Philippines - Christian Perez, Lourence Ilagan

Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski, Krzysztof Kciuk

Portugal - Jose de Sousa, Luis Ameixa

Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor, Keane Barry

Scotland - Peter Wright, Gary Anderson

Singapore - Paul Lim, Harith Lim

South Africa - Devon Petersen, Vernon Bouwers

Spain - Jose Justicia, Tony Martinez

Sweden - Dennis Nilsson, Oskar Lukasiak

Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont, Marcel Walpen

Thailand - Attapol Eupakaree, Yong Gaweenuntavong

Ukraine - Vladyslav Omelchenko, Illia Pekaruk

USA - Jules van Dongen, Leonard Gates

Wales - Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton

Schedule of Play

Thursday June 15 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Group Stage - Opening Matches

Friday June 16

Afternoon Session (1200 local time, 1100 BST)

Group Stage - Second Matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Group Stage - Final Matches

Saturday June 17

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Second Round x4

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Second Round x4

Sunday June 18

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Semi-Finals

Final

Format

Group Stage - Best of seven legs

Second Round - Best of 15 legs

Quarter-Finals - Best of 15 legs

Semi-Finals - Best of 15 legs

Final - Best of 19 legs



All games will be played in a Doubles format.

What's the format and when can you watch the World Cup of Darts?

Simon Whitlock and Damon Heta will be defending their World Cup of Darts title

The annual World Cup of Darts will expand to 40 teams from the previous 32 in a revamped format which will feature a group stage and doubles matches throughout four days of action at Frankfurt's Eissporthalle from June 15-18 - live on Sky Sports - as Australia defend the title.

How does the World Cup of Darts work?

The top four ranked nations, based on the lowest cumulative PDC Order of Merit ranking of the two competing players, will be seeded and will enter at the second round stage. The remaining 36 teams will be split into 12 groups of three for the round-robin first round – including 12 seeded nations – from which each group winner will progress.



The second round, featuring the last 16 nations, will be split across two sessions on Saturday, June 17 before the quarter-finals take place on Sunday afternoon, with the tournament culminating in the semi-finals and final on Sunday evening – with the eventual champions to earn a combined £80,000 in prize money.



In a radical change to previous years, the tournament will see Iceland, Ukraine and Bahrain set to make their debuts.

Catch all the action from the World Cup of Darts from June 15-18 - live on Sky Sports.