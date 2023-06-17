World Cup of Darts: England and Wales progress as Belgium win classic encounter vs Netherlands

Rob Cross and Michael Smith were on song for England at the World Cup of Darts

England and Wales progressed through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup of Darts as Belgium knocked out highly-fancied contenders Netherlands in a classic contest.

Top seeds England - Michael Smith and Rob Cross - began their bid to win a fifth World Cup in comfortable style by seeing off Latvia 8-4, ending the hopes of Madars Razma and Dmitriy Zhukov.

"We were trying too hard but every time I hit a bad shot, Rob stepped in and we worked as a team there," said world No 1 Smith.

"It wasn't our greatest performance, but we needed a test and we know that if we play at our best we'll win."

Evening Session: Second Round Matches Wales 8-2 Denmark England 8-4 Latvia Netherlands 7-8 Belgium Poland 6-8 Germany

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Smith helped England progress with this 111 checkout against Latvia Smith helped England progress with this 111 checkout against Latvia

Live World Cup of Darts Live on

They will now take on host nation Germany in a mouth-watering quarter-final contest after Gabriel Clemens and Martin Schindler edged Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski and Krzysztof Kciuk 8-6 to raise the roof in Frankfurt.

Belgium stole the headlines with a sensational sudden-death leg win over Netherlands.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at some of the best celebrations from Belgium's thriller against the Dutch A look at some of the best celebrations from Belgium's thriller against the Dutch

The opening eight legs of a captivating tie went with throw, with the Dutch duo of Danny Noppert and Dirk van Duijvenbode hitting six perfect darts in one leg only for Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts to deny their rivals a break.

The Belgians took the ninth to claim that key first break of throw, and the next two also went against the darts as the tension increased before Huybrechts' classy 108 checkout moved his nation clear for the first time at 7-5.

Van Duijvenbode kept Dutch hopes alive by hitting successive doubles to force a deciding leg, but he was unable to finish 109 for glory to allow Van den Bergh in on double 16 to joyfully continue Belgium's progress.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dimitri Van den Bergh waited for silence before throwing for the match in a thrilling conclusion to Belgium's clash with Netherlands Dimitri Van den Bergh waited for silence before throwing for the match in a thrilling conclusion to Belgium's clash with Netherlands

The Belgian duo had dominated the headlines during the group stage as they put aside personal differences to put on a united front, and Huybrechts admitted: "We're representing Belgium, now I'm his best friend."

Van den Bergh added: "Kim was fantastic in scoring during this game and we never gave up. I'm feeling good, I learned so much from the Premier League and I can see the difference."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wales' Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price put their friendship to the test as they answer questions on how well they know each other Wales' Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price put their friendship to the test as they answer questions on how well they know each other

Second seeds Wales impressed with an average of almost 100 as Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton ended the hopes of Danish duo Vladimir Andersen and Benjamin Drue Reus.

Although the Danes took the opening leg, Price landed two 180s as the Welsh levelled with an 11-darter to spark a run of five straight legs as they took command, before combinations of 121 and 70 from the world No 4 helped seal victory.

"I thought we played pretty consistently but it was our first game in this tournament and we blew a few cobwebs away," said Price, a winner alongside Clayton in 2020.

"I think we've got a bit more in the tank so it was a good benchmark for us."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Price's majestic 121 checkout against Sweden helped Wales edge closer to victory Price's majestic 121 checkout against Sweden helped Wales edge closer to victory

Australia and Scotland battle through

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Australia kept their title defence alive after Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock fought back in a dramatic last-16 tie to beat Croatia Australia kept their title defence alive after Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock fought back in a dramatic last-16 tie to beat Croatia

Australia and Scotland battled through to the quarter-finals, as France and Sweden reached the same stage for the first time.

Reigning champions Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock of Australia had raced through the group stage without dropping a leg but endured some nervy moments against Croatian duo Boris Krcmar and Romeo Grbavac before booking their spot in the last eight in Frankfurt.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Heta struck with this 106 finish en route to Australia's close victory against Croatia Heta struck with this 106 finish en route to Australia's close victory against Croatia

Scotland's Peter Wright and Gary Anderson, meanwhile, defeated Philippines' Christian Perez and Lourence Ilagan by the same 8-5 margin following another tough battle.

The 2019 winners now meet France in Sunday afternoon's quarter-finals after Thibault Tricole and Jacques Labre defeated South Africa's Devon Petersen and Vernon Bouwers 8-4.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With Scotland and Philippines locked at 6-6, Gary Anderson produced this magnificent 141 checkout to close in on victory! With Scotland and Philippines locked at 6-6, Gary Anderson produced this magnificent 141 checkout to close in on victory!

Sweden matched France by reaching the quarter-finals for the first time, with Dennis Nilsson and Oskar Lukasiak overcoming Canadian duo Jeff Smith and Matt Campbell 8-5.

Afternoon Session: Second Round Matches France 8-4 South Africa Sweden 8-5 Canada Australia 8-6 Croatia Scotland 8-5 Philippines

Live World Cup of Darts Live on

Afternoon Session: Quarter-Finals (Best of 15 legs) Wales vs Sweden Belgium vs Australia Scotland vs France England vs Germany

Sunday sees the £450,000 tournament conclude across two sessions in Frankfurt, with the quarter-finals in the afternoon session and the semi-finals and final in the evening session.

The World Cup of Darts continues at Frankfurt's Eissporthalle on Sunday with a double session at 12pm on Sky Sports Arena and 6pm on Sky Sports Action on Sunday.