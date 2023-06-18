World Cup of Darts: Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton celebrate glory for Wales in Frankfurt

Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton celebrated glory for the second time in four years as Wales demolished Scotland 10-2 to win the World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt.

An exciting weekend in the revamped tournament saw the 2020 champions repeat their success - and, having previously claimed victory in a behind-closed-doors event, this time they joyously lifted the trophy in front of an enthusiastic German crowd.

The Welsh duo proved too strong for Scotland's Peter Wright and Gary Anderson, who rekindled the partnership which won the 2019 event only to fall just short of repeating that triumph this time around.

Evening Session: Semi-Finals & Final Semi-Finals Wales 8-7 Belgium Scotland 8-5 Germany Final Wales 10-2 Scotland

Price and Clayton share an £80,000 prize after reclaiming the title, having opened up leads of 3-0 and 8-1 early in the final before holding on to their advantage.

"It's absolutely fantastic - what a feeling," said an elated Clayton. "We got off to a quick start and kept the lead. I don't think Gary and Peter played their best but we did our job and kept the lead.

"The belief in each other, the confidence in each other, works and when they go, they go pretty - tonight was a good night.

"Gerwyn is my best buddy on tour and he's an amazing skipper."

Price, who also reached the 2017 final alongside Mark Webster and was a runner-up with Clayton last year, said: "It's a brilliant win.

"It's a little bit flattering to win by that margin but we're thrilled to win. I think I struggled a little bit in that game and Jonny won it for us - he was fantastic, he was clinical.

"Gary hates him but I love him! I've carried him a few years, but he carried me - what a player."

Price landed a 177 score in the final's opening leg and then posted a 180 in a 14-darter as Wales broke, before double 10 gave them a three-leg cushion.

Wright hit back with a 93 checkout to get Scotland off the mark, but a missed double 18 for a 147 finish in the next allowed Clayton in to finish 67 in two darts to restore Wales' lead.

Price took out 105, and then the Welsh duo both finished 116 - either side of a 96 checkout from Anderson - to move Wales 9-2 ahead before double eight from Clayton secured glory for his nation.

"The Welsh were the favourites for the tournament and they played fantastic in the final," said Wright. "It's been a really good tournament with Pairs all the way through.

"It's amazing playing with Gary, maybe old age caught up with us."

Anderson added: "The Welsh have got a cracking team, they were spot on.

"You've got Gerwyn and what he's done in darts over the last few years - it's bad enough playing against Gezzy, but then you've got Jonny banging them in.

"We aren't getting any younger but we're still trying. We got to the final and any more's a bonus."

Belgium's battling run continued as they followed up Saturday's epic 8-7 win over the Netherlands by ending Australia's title defence in another deciding leg at the quarter-final stage.

They then succumbed in the same manner to Wales in the last four, as Clayton took out 100 to seal his country's place in a fifth World Cup final after Belgium came from 6-3 down to level and force a decider.

Wales had also had to hit back in their quarter-final as Sweden's Dennis Nilsson and Oskar Lukasiak opened up an early 3-1 lead, and they also came from 5-3 down to level before a five-leg burst kept Price and Clayton's title hopes alive.

Afternoon Session: Quarter-Finals Wales 8-5 Sweden Belgium 8-7 Australia Scotland 8-0 France England 3-8 Germany

The Eissporthalle was unable to celebrate a home victory despite Germany's Gabriel Clemens and Martin Schindler overcoming England's Michael Smith and Rob Cross 8-3 in their last-eight clash before bowing out to the Scots 8-5 in the semi-finals.

