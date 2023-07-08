Michael van Gerwen clinches Poland Darts Masters title with win over Dimitri Van den Bergh

Michael van Gerwen clinched Poland Darts Masters title victory on Saturday

An inspired Michael van Gerwen produced a series of imperious displays to clinch the inaugural Superbet Poland Darts Masters title with victory over Dimitri Van den Bergh in Warsaw on Saturday.

Van Gerwen claimed US Darts Masters glory last month, and he made it back-to-back titles on the World Series stage with a staggering 113 average against Van den Bergh - the highest average ever produced in a World Series of Darts final.

Van Gerwen headed to Poland off the back of title victory in New York, after major dental surgery and admitting he was mentally fragile.

In Warsaw, Van Gerwen averaged a superb 113, the highest ever to win a World Series of Darts title, hitting six 180's.

An 84 checkout saw Van den Bergh go 1-0 ahead, but Van Gerwen hit back to open up a 3-1 lead with a 118 average and 91 checkout for a 12-darter.

Van den Bergh replied to make it 3-2, but by the interval, he was just three games from defeat, as MVG strode out into a 5-2 advantage while averaging 113.

An 84 checkout as part of an 11-dart finish was followed by a 91, 12-dart checkout. Van Gerwen than sealed victory with an 86 checkout.

Poland Darts Masters 2023

Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price 6-3 Nathan Aspinall

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski

Michael Smith 6-4 Danny Noppert

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Luke Humphries

Semi-Finals

Dimitri Van den Bergh 7-6 Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen 7-3 Michael Smith

Final

Michael van Gerwen 8-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh