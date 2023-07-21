Women's World Matchplay: Noa-Lynn van Leuven set to be first trans woman to play in a TV darts tournament

Noa-Lynn van Leuven is set to make history at Sunday's Women's Matchplay

Trans darts player Noa-Lynn van Leuven talks to Sky Sports about her transitioning period, opening up to her family, the devastation of losing close friends, how winning the Denmark Open left a sour taste in her mouth and facing Beau Greaves at the Women's Matchplay.

Van Leuven only joined the Women's Series last year because she has been transitioning, but reaching the Event 12 final enabled her to leapfrog 2022 Blackpool semi-finalist Lorraine Winstanley and secure qualification for this year's event in last-gasp fashion.

The 27-year-old Dutch debutant will now make history on Sunday by becoming the first trans woman to play in a TV darts tournament.

It is a dream come true for Van Leuven, who said she always "felt different" to the other kids at school when she was growing up, but now feels playing 'Beau 'n' Arrow' at the Empress Ballroom is her darting destiny.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Van Leuven explains how comments from other players spoiled her victory at the Denmark Open Van Leuven explains how comments from other players spoiled her victory at the Denmark Open

Van Leuven, who has been working as a chef de partie in her local restaurant, fell out of love with darts and quit before her transition started last year.

She said: "I never really got into a group with people around darts. I was really unhappy with myself so my darts game wasn't that good. When you're not feeling great then nothing in life will be really, really good. I quit darts and then I became a happier version of myself but then I really wanted to start playing darts again.

"I tried to enjoy life as much as possible. I transitioned before going through a lot of meetings with a psychologist."

Explaining to her family and friends what she was undergoing proved one of the hardest moments in her life.

"It was really tough," said Van Leuven. "I told a really good friend of mine and she was really supportive but she also said I had to tell my mum.

"I think it was about a week later when I told her and a week later I was already at the doctors and I think it took me a couple more months before I told my dad and other family members, but they were all really supportive to me. It was really nice which has really helped me through everything."

There were a few people that I talked to a lot and then suddenly you don't hear from them anymore and then you have to hear from the parents that they're not there anymore. It is devastating, Van Leuven on losing a few of her friends to suicide

Van Leuven opened up about the pain of losing a few of her friends to suicide at a time when she was offering support to trans people as a moderator.

"There were a few people that I talked to a lot and then suddenly you don't hear from them anymore and then you have to hear from the parents that they're not there any more. It is devastating," said an emotional Van Leuven.

"They'll all waiting on trans-health care and I think there's a waiting list of up to three years in the Netherlands before you get your first appointment, so that's really tough on some people.

"It is way too long to wait because a lot of people in that position are depressed, they're really unhappy with themselves. They're not getting the help they need, so it is way too long."

Van Leuven researched regulations before participating in tournaments. The PDC plays under the rules of its governing body the DRA (Darts Regulation Authority), which has now established clear rules for trans players and their applications to play in the women's category.

She finds the darting authorities a breath of fresh air, unlike World Athletics, which has excluded trans women who have gone through male puberty from female events in order to try to strike a balance between inclusivity and making sure there is no unfair advantage.

"I feel devastated by the people that get hit by that," she said. "I think it's tough for transgender people to play sports, especially when people know that you're trans because you have a big advantage until you prove it's not."

Sour taste in Denmark

Van Leuven won the Denmark Open but thought she was going to be stripped of the title

Van Leuven has largely received a positive reaction from fellow female players, including Greaves and Fallon Sherrock, but winning the Denmark Open in May left a sour taste in her mouth, despite securing the biggest title of her career to date.

"After I won there was the presentation on stage and I just had a weird feeling about something that happened on stage. The other players were talking to each other and I felt it was about me," said Van Leuven. "I was right because someone told me but I just don't think it was the right place or time to do something like that.

"They were complaining about me, so they had to [come] forward against me and do it altogether [to throw me out of the competition] which kind of ruined the moment. I worked hard for that title. I played really good games throughout the day and in the end I won. People who had match darts against me didn't take their opportunities but I took mine. It was a deserved win."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Ready to take on brilliant Beau?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Van Leuven believes there is more pressure on her opponent Beau Greaves, ahead of their first-round match at the Women’s World Matchplay Van Leuven believes there is more pressure on her opponent Beau Greaves, ahead of their first-round match at the Women’s World Matchplay

Van Leuven, whose darting hero is Raymond van Barneveld, has been getting her eye in at the local darts shop based in Heemskerk, which is about 35 minutes by road from Amsterdam.

Now it is almost time to face Greaves, who has been the most dominant force in the women's game having scooped 15 of the last 20 PDC Women's Series events.

What to watch on Sky Sports this week The 151st Open – July 20 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

Fourth Men’s Ashes Test – July 19 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Hungarian Grand Prix – July 21 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1

F1 Juniors: Hungarian GP – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Mix

World Matchplay Darts – July 17 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Women’s World Matchplay Darts – July 22 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action Enjoy live action from The Open, F1, The Ashes, Premier League and more with NOW

Greaves' record-breaking 15th Women's Series title was a whitewash of Van Leuven with a 104 average, but the 27-year-old did claim a shock win over a below-par Greaves in Milton Keynes in May, something which she believes will play on Beau's mind this Sunday.

Greaves will be quite a proposition for Dutch darts star Van Leuven

"I'm practising not much more than I would usually do. It's just a tournament like any other. I'm trying to keep the pressure off and I don't want to do anything more than I usually do because I know what works for me and I don't want to over practise," Van Leuven said.

"I couldn't have got a worse draw but I know I can beat her, I have done it before but I always give her a good game and I play a nice level against her. I just want to give her a good game so may the best woman win.

"It's on TV so there's a lot of pressure on me but there's a lot of pressure on Beau as well. A lot of people are expecting her to win the tournament so that might play into my hands.

"I've got nothing to lose. I'm not afraid of anyone. I have just got to bring my A-game to the stage and see where it ends."

'I don't like attention but I'm getting used to it now'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eight of the best go head-to-head this Sunday and you can watch the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final all in one session at the Women's World Matchplay Eight of the best go head-to-head this Sunday and you can watch the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final all in one session at the Women's World Matchplay

Having spoken to Dutch TV and the Guardian, Van Leuven will prepare to face the world's media on the eve of her biggest match.

Being in the limelight is something the Dutchwoman might seem unprepared for, but her time in Blackpool will be well spent seeing the sights before gameday.

She promises plenty of fight and a lot of maximums, but knows it will come down to doubles for dough when going up against Beau.

"Last time I played her I averaged 83 and I didn't even get a shot at a double," she said. "I thought I played a good game but it wasn't good enough but it will be different on stage. I'm going to try to hit everything I can."

Van Leuven added she would give up her role as chef de partie and even sacrifice her favourite chocolate pastry dish for her ultimate dream - a PDC Tour card.

The winner of the Women's World Matchplay will qualify for November's Grand Slam of Darts and the 2023/24 World Darts Championship, in addition to the £10,000 top prize.

Fallon Sherrock will face the legendary Lisa Ashton at the Women's Matchplay as she begins the defence of her title

2023 Women's World Matchplay

Sunday July 23

Draw Bracket

(1) Beau Greaves vs (8) Noa-Lynn van Leuven

(4) Robyn Byrne vs (5) Rhian O'Sullivan

(2) Mikuru Suzuki vs (7) Aileen de Graaf

(3) Fallon Sherrock vs (6) Lisa Ashton

Format

Quarter-Finals - Best of seven legs

Semi-Finals - Best of nine legs

Final - Best of 11 legs

Prize Money

Winner: £10,000

Runner-Up: £5,000

Semi-Finalists: £2,500

Quarter-Finalists: £1,250

Total: £25,000

Watch the Women's World Matchplay at the iconic Winter Gardens on Sunday from 1pm as eight of the sport's leading female stars will battle it out for the £10,000 top prize - live on Sky Sports Action. Stream the World Matchplay and more with NOW for £21 a month.