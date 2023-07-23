Women's World Matchplay: Beau Greaves defeats Mikuru Suzuki to win title in Blackpool

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the Women's World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool as Beau Greaves claimed the title The best of the action from the Women's World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool as Beau Greaves claimed the title

Teenage sensation Beau Greaves lived up to the pre-tournament billing by outclassing the field on her way to victory at the Women's World Matchplay.

Greaves continued her domination of the women's game to storm to the title at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.

The 19-year-old dispatched Japan's Mikuru Suzuki 6-1 in the showpiece to triumph on her Winter Gardens debut, relinquishing just four legs throughout the event in claiming the £10,000 top prize.

Women's World Matchplay Results Quarter-Finals Beau Greaves 4-0 Noa-Lynn van Leuven Robyn Byrne 4-3 Rhian O'Sullivan Mikuru Suzuki 4-2 Aileen de Graaf Lisa Ashton 4-3 Fallon Sherrock Semi-Finals Beau Greaves 5-3 Robyn Byrne Mikuru Suzuki 5-3 Lisa Ashton Final Beau Greaves 6-1 Mikuru Suzuki

"I wasn't at my best, but I got over the line, so I'm really happy," said Greaves, who has now sealed her qualification for November's Grand Slam of Darts and the 2023/24 World Darts Championship.

"I didn't think I was going to win this with the way I was playing, but after the year I've had and all the tournaments I've won, I'm so grateful to be stood here holding this trophy.

"I'm so excited to be going to the Grand Slam and the World Championship, but I need to practise more! I need to get more comfortable on the big stage.

"It means everything [to win this title]. I've got so much respect for all of the ladies that have played up here, and I'm looking forward to another great year."

Greaves has shattered a host of records on the PDC Women's Series circuit during the last year, and reaffirmed her status as the premier player in women's darts at the Empress Ballroom.

Greaves and Suzuki arrived in Blackpool as the top two seeds, and they renewed their rivalry on one of the sport's most iconic stages, in a fitting finale to the second staging of the £25,000 tournament.

The Doncaster star seized the early initiative as she crashed in five perfect darts to break throw in leg two before firing in a second 180 en route to a 3-0 lead, and then exploiting further misses from Suzuki in leg four to continue the procession.

She missed the bull for a spectacular 161 checkout before moving to the cusp of victory, although Suzuki avoided the whitewash by surviving two match darts in leg six.

Greaves quashed any hopes of a miracle fightback, defying back-to-back 140s from Suzuki to secure victory with a clinical 74 combination on tops.

She kicked off her campaign with a thumping 4-0 victory over Dutch debutant Noa-Lynn van Leuven, who became the first trans woman to compete in a PDC televised event.

Greaves then recovered from a sluggish start to defeat Ireland's Robyn Byrne in an entertaining semi-final.

Two-time Lakeside women's champion Suzuki fell just short in her bid for glory, despite defeating last year's runner-up Aileen de Graaf and Lancashire veteran Lisa Ashton on her Blackpool bow.

Earlier in the afternoon, reigning champion Fallon Sherrock was beaten by Ashton in a dramatic quarter-final, despite producing a 12-dart skin-saver in leg six to force a last-leg shoot-out.

Byrne also won through a deciding-leg tie against Rhian O'Sullivan in the last eight.

