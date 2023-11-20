Darts players Jack Main, Prakash Jiwa, Andy Jenkins suspended over suspicious betting activity

Andy Jenkins is one of three darts players who have been suspended due to suspicious betting on matches

Darts players Jack Main, Prakash Jiwa and Andy Jenkins have been suspended over suspicious betting on games.

The Darts Regulation Authority issued the suspensions on Monday, stating that an investigation will be conducted into betting during the Modus Super Series.

All three players have the right to appeal the punishment.

Jiwa is due to take part in the World Darts Championship next month after winning an Indian qualifier to make the tournament, but the suspension puts his participation in doubt.

Main is being investigated over a Modus Super Series match against Lisa Ashton, who is not believed to have done anything wrong.

The matches under investigation involving Jiwa and Jenkins are yet to be confirmed and a formal hearing will take place before the DRA Disciplinary Committee.

The DRA released a statement: "The Darts Regulation Authority Chairman Nigel Mawer has taken the decision to suspend Prakash Jiwa and Andy Jenkins from attending or competing in DRA-sanctioned events whilst an investigation is conducted into suspicious betting on matches played in the Modus Super Series.

"On 9th June 2023 the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) reported suspicious betting on the match between Jack Main and Lisa Ashton in the Modus Super Series Event.

"After an investigation, the Darts Regulation Authority Chairman Nigel Mawer has decided that Jack Main has a case to answer for breaches of the DRA Betting Rules.

"As a result of this decision, Main has been suspended from attending or competing in DRA-sanctioned events until the conclusion of the hearing or hearings and the determination of this matter.

"There is no suggestion that Lisa Ashton was involved in any way."