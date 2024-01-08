Fallon Sherrock falls short in first attempt to reach final stage of PDC Q School and earn Tour Card

Fallon Sherrock and John Part fell short on their first attempts to reach the final stage of PDC Q School.

The top eight players each day in the three-day UK Qualifying School in Milton Keynes and European Qualifying School in Kalkar, Germany secure progression to the final stage between Thursday and Sunday, at which two-year Tour Cards will be on offer.

The remaining places are determined via an Order of Merit across both regions, with one ranking point awarded per match, so Sherrock and Part are not yet out of contention.

Sherrock, the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Darts Championship, saw her hopes of automatic qualification ended by Hong Kong's Kai Fan Leung in the last 64.

Image: John Part won at Alexandra Palace in 2008 to become a three-time world champion

Part, a three-time world champion and now Sky Sports pundit, won his opening tie before losing out to Alec Small in the last 128.

Danny Lauby, Matthew Dennant, Adam Hunt, Mike Warburton, Llew Bevan, Harry Lane, Kieron Bridgwater and Patrick Lynskey advanced from UK Qualifying School.

Stefan Bellmont, Felix Schiertz, Stefaan Henderyck, Filip Sebesta, Vitezslav Sedlak, Arno Merk, Matthias Ehlers and Anton Ostlund came through European Qualifying School.

Two-time TV title winner Robert Thornton and 2004 World Championship runner-up Kevin Painter were beaten in the last 256 in Milton Keynes, while Jelle Klaasen, the 2006 BDO world champion, lost in the last 128 in Germany.

The UK and European Qualifying Schools continue on Tuesday.