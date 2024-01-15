Luke Littler meets Sir Alex Ferguson with Manchester United fan special guest at Tottenham game

New darts sensation and Manchester United fan Luke Littler was given the red-carpet treatment at Old Trafford for their Premier League game against Tottenham on Sunday, with his behind-the-scenes day including meeting Sir Alex Ferguson.

Littler was invited by United to watch the game from the directors' box in the wake of his stunning debut surge to the PDC World Championship final earlier this month and saw his team draw 2-2 with Spurs in an entertaining game after twice surrendering the lead.

Ahead of the match the 16-year-old was presented with United's green away shirt on the side of the pitch, with his nickname of 'The Nuke' and '180' printed on the back.

Days after Ronnie O'Sullivan had advised Littler to "just be always around an Alex Ferguson-type figure" in the years ahead to stay grounded, the teenager coincidentally met the legendary former manager himself.

Posting pictures on social media of his meeting with Ferguson, who led United to 13 Premier League titles in an unprecedented era of success, and United captain Bruno Fernandes, Littler wrote on Instagram: "Super Sunday at the theatre of dreams."

In the directors' box, Littler was sat two rows in front of Ferguson, who watched the game alongside United's new minority investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Old Trafford visit continues a whirlwind month for Littler since his stunning emergence on the global darting and wider sporting scene in his gripping run to the final at Alexandra Palace.

Last week, Littler met his rugby league heroes in a visit to Warrington Wolves as his local team continued preparations for the new Super League in February.

Littler returns to darting action this week in Bahrain

Having become one of the most-talked about name in sport in recent weeks, Littler will be back in competitive action on Thursday for the first time since his defeat to Luke Humphries in the Ally Pally final.

The Bahrain Darts Masters runs January 18-19 as eight of the top PDC players take on eight leading Asian Tour players in what will be Littler's final tournament as a 16-year-old.

Littler, who turns 17 on January 21, will compete at the Dutch Masters, which takes place from January 26-27, before returning to Sky Sports screens when he takes to the stage in the Premier League in Cardiff on Thursday February 1.

That will kick off a 17-week extravaganza around the UK and Europe that ends in the O2 in London on Thursday May 23.

