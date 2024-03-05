Tony Green: Bullseye icon and darts commentator dies aged 85 after battle with Alzheimer's

Former Bullseye co-host and darts commentator Tony Green passed away on Monday at the age of 85; A former amateur player, Green made his name co-hosting the gameshow with Jim Bowen and was a regular behind the microphone for the BBC's darts coverage

Bullseye star and darts commentator Tony Green has died aged 85.

Green, a former amateur player, was a darts commentator for the BBC and also became the announcer and co-host of Bullseye alongside Jim Bowen, where he worked for 13 years from 1982.

He returned in a new version of the show which aired from April 2006.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

A statement on the Bullseye Facebook account read: "our dear friend and much-loved colleague... passed away peacefully today after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

"Our love, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Tony's family, who we hold such affection for, to all of Tony friends and those who were lucky enough to work with him.

"Thank you Tony for all the memories, all the laughs (and trust us there were many!) and all the special times filming Bullseye together, what wonderful years those were and we are honoured to have shared them with you."

Tributes soon poured in from members of the darts community. Player Steve Beaton wrote on X: "So sad to hear the news that Tony Green has passed away."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Beaton also revealed that it was Green who gave him his infamous nickname 'The Bronzed Adonis', coined due to his tanned appearance.

"My thoughts are with Jacky and all the family," he continued. "Such a nice guy did plenty of exhibitions together and golf days and he gave me my nickname. RIP my friend."

TV presenter and former darts pro Bobby George also sent his condolences to Green's family "at this very sad time".

He wrote: "So sorry and sad to hear of Tony Green's passing he was a good dart player, caller, commentator and an icon of the #Bullseye show."