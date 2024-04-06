Luke Littler: Celebrity? I'm just a darts player, says 17-year-old after Nathan Aspinall comments

Luke Littler insists he is "just a lad doing what he does best" after Nathan Aspinall called him a celebrity rather than a darts player.

Littler has transcended the sport following his explosion onto the scene at the World Championship over Christmas.

The 17-year-old has been a guest on the Jonathan Ross Show, Comic Relief and appeared on a podcast with social media stars The Sidemen.

However, that has not been a distraction as he has proved himself to be already one of the best players in the world, having won titles at the Bahrain Masters, PDC Players Championship, Belgian Open and making it back-to-back nightly Premier League wins at his Manchester homecoming on Thursday.

"Maybe look at my following, I might be classed as a celebrity," he said. "But I'm just a lad doing what he does best.

"Am I? I don't know. I'm just a dart player. I just get on with it, whatever comes my way.

"I just have to get on with it. Whether I say things and don't back it up. But at the minute I'm saying things and do back it up."

Asked what his favourite celebrity booking has been so far, he said: "Probably meeting up with The Sidemen. I've been watching them since the opening packs on FIFA 13 and 14.

"Just to chat with them and chill out when I've got a day off.

"It's always good just to step away from the darting world, even if it's just a day at home.

"At the minute everything is going well. I've not been planning to win anything, just let my darts do the talking."

Littler beat his stablemate and friend Aspinall on the way to glory at the AO Arena on Thursday night.

It was Aspinall, who has been mentoring Littler on the mental side of the game, who said that Littler is more than just a darts player.

Image: Littler exploded onto the seen as a 16-year-old at the World Championship over the Christmas and New Year period

But 'The Asp' says Littler still has plenty to learn from those who do not claim the spotlight in the same way.

"He is a fantastic talent. What he's done for the sport. Forget about his darts ability because it's not about his darts," he said.

"He's not a darts player, he's a celebrity. I'm a darts player, he's a celebrity. That's the difference.

"But what's he doing, because he's a celebrity, he's projecting darts to a whole new level.

"I did a day of media on Tuesday at the BBC, BBC have never cared about darts. All of a sudden me and Luke Littler are in there for five hours doing media, they want us.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler was pleased to take the Night 10 victory in Manchester but couldn't hide his disappointment in Manchester United losing late on at Chelsea

"That isn't because of me or (Michael) Van Gerwen, that's because of Luke Littler. So you've got to give credit where credit is due.

"He is helping us boys out as much as himself. But darts-wise, he's great but he hasn't got what we've got at the moment.

"He's got to learn from us. I don't learn from him, he learns from me."

