Players Championship 14: Jonny Clayton beats Wesley Plaisier in final while Luke Littler makes early exit

Jonny Clayton returned to winning ways with an outstanding 8-5 success against Wesley Plaisier in Wednesday's Players Championship 14 final in Milton Keynes, as Luke Littler made another early exit.

Clayton stormed to victory on a thrilling day of action at the Marshall Arena, denying an in-form Plaisier to clinch his first PDC ranking title since May 2023.

The Welshman - a runner-up in May's Dutch Darts Championship - endured a difficult end to 2023, but he continued his revival to become the 14th different winner in as many Players Championship events in 2024.

Clayton - a quarter-finalist on Tuesday - kicked off his campaign with emphatic wins against Darren Beveridge, Andy Baetens and James Hurrell, before defying a 110.71 average from Dom Taylor in a sensational last-16 tie.

The 49-year-old then overcame Martin Schindler in the last eight, before running out a 7-3 winner against Cameron Menzies in the semi-finals, which ended the Scot's hopes of World Matchplay qualification.

Clayton seized the early initiative in Wednesday's showpiece, reeling off three consecutive legs to establish 4-1 and 5-2 leads, only for Plaisier to respond with a majestic 161 checkout in leg eight.

The former Premier League champion restored his three-leg buffer with a fabulous 11-darter, and he punished rare errors on the outer ring from his Dutch opponent to move to the brink of glory at 7-3.

Plaisier hit back with skin-saving 121 and 122 finishes on the bull as he looked to complete an astonishing turnaround, but Clayton kept his cool, pinning double 16 to triumph with a 106 average.

"Fair play to Wesley. How he hasn't got a Tour Card I'll never know, because he can seriously play darts," said Clayton, who also landed seven 180s in the final. "Confidence is low when you're not picking up results, but I've got my mojo back. I've got a smile on my face, and winning always helps.

"I was way off at the start of the year, but something has clicked. I played well yesterday and I played well today, so my consistency is there, and fingers crossed I can keep it going. It's a great time to get your form back with the World Matchplay coming up, and hopefully I can go one step further this year."

Plaisier reaffirmed his credentials by reaching back-to-back finals at the Marshall Arena, as he walked away from this week's ProTour double-header with £20,000 in prize money. He dumped out world No 4 Gerwyn Price in the last 32, and later accounted for Mario Vandenbogaerde, Graham Usher and Ryan Joyce to maintain his superb run of form.

Image: Gerwyn Price will be among the favourites at the Betfred World Matchplay later this month in Blackpool

Joyce crashed in a 111.48 average in his quarter-final thumping of Josh Rock, having also won through a deciding-leg tussle against top seed Dave Chisnall in the last 16.

Scottish star Menzies dumped out England's World Cup winning duo Michael Smith and Luke Humphries on his way to the semi-finals, while Schindler defeated his World Cup partner Gabriel Clemens to end Clemens' World Matchplay dreams.

Usher claimed a host of big scalps to reach his maiden ProTour quarter-final, following up deciding-leg wins over Gary Anderson and James Wade with a 6-4 success against World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall.

Robert Owen produced the performance of the day in Milton Keynes, registering a staggering 115.85 average in his third round demolition of Ryan Searle, who was beaten 6-1 despite averaging 105, while Luke Littler made another early exit with a 6-3 loss against Hurrell.

Wednesday's action marked the final event before the cut-off for Betfred World Matchplay qualification, with 2007 champion James Wade securing the final place in the 32-player field.

Menzies threatened to overhaul Wade with his brilliant run to the last four, although he fell just short in his last-gasp Blackpool bid.

