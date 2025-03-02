Luke Littler: How Manchester United's FA Cup exit spurred 'The Nuke' on to UK Open darts title in Minehead

Luke Littler revealed that the frustration of finding out about Manchester United's FA Cup exit "spurred him on" during his run to a dominant UK Open victory at Minehead.

Littler closed the gap on Luke Humphries at the top of the PDC Order of Merit after registering a fifth Premier televised title and 12th PDC title of his remarkable career, as he thrashed three-time UK Open champion James Wade 11-2 in a one-sided final.

'The Nuke' had been in semi-final action against Jonny Clayton at the same time Manchester United were involved in FA Cup fifth-round action against Fulham, with Littler finding out about their 4-3 penalty shoot-out loss during a mid-match interval.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking after the FA Cup defeat to Fulham at Old Trafford, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim responded to Wayne Rooney's suggestion that he's naive for suggesting that his aim is to win the Premier League title

Littler was locked at 5-5 with the Welshman in the best-of-21 contest when he discovered Manchester United's FA Cup title defence was over, and the teenager responded by winning six of the next seven legs to topple Clayton 11-6 and reach the final.

"In the second break I heard about the Manchester United loss and it spurred me on a bit," Littler admitted to ITV. "I won the next five and only needed one more leg and I got the job done.

Image: Luke Littler won eight of the last ten legs after going 4-3 down against Jonny Clayton

"Before I walked on it went to penalties. At the first break, I didn't think anything of it. But I did at the second break...and then the third session was unbelievable."

'One to tick off the list' for superstar Littler

Littler continued at his dominant best in the final, where he won each of the first nine legs against Wade - who he had thrashed in eight straight legs when the pair met during last month's Winmau World Masters.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler made light work of James Wade, wining every leg to secure his quarter-final spot at the World Masters

The 18-year-old only dropped two legs in a convincing victory, hitting nine 180s and averaging 101.51 on his way to the £110,000 first prize.

"This is a tournament I really wanted to win," said Littler, who boasted a tournament average of 104.35 across his six matches. "It's my third time at the UK Open. I came here as a 16-year-old a couple of years ago, I made the quarter-finals last year, and now I've gone better this year to win it!

"I had a job to do tonight. I just wanted to pick up the trophy, and it's one that I can tick off the list now!"

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Wade, who had been looking to win the UK Open for a fourth time and move within one of Phil Taylor's all-time record, admitted: "I played well in the semi-finals, but in the final Luke just blew me away.

"I'm the senior dart player, but he absolutely smashed me to bits! What can you do against that? He was the far superior player.

Image: James Wade had defeated Luke Humphries and Josh Rock on his way to the final

"Fair play to Luke. At the moment, he is comfortably the best or second-best dart player in the world."

More to come from Littler?

Littler's latest TV title comes just over eight weeks after seeing off Michael van Gerwen to a maiden World Darts Championship victory, with the teenager now hoping to defend his Premier League crown over the coming months.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Luke Littler's victory against Michael van Gerwen in the final of the World Darts Championship

"I am looking at the Premier League, making sure I'm in the top four and making sure I go to the O2 (for the play-offs)," Littler added.

"I have got the Pro Tour, the Players Championship and back to the Premier League, so it is going to be a long few weeks."

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

On how much more success Littler can enjoy over the rest of 2025, former world champion Mark Webster told ITV: "There's going to be plenty more [titles]. He doesn't rest on his laurels and is going to take some stopping.

"He's going to keep winning titles, and he can muck in as well if it ever gets sticky. He's the complete player and is surely going to be eyeing up the No 1 spot come the end of the year as well, with Humphries defending so much prize money."

Image: Luke Littler was making his third appearance at the UK Open

What's next?

The Premier League continues with Night Five in Brighton on Thursday, when Van Gerwen faces Gerwyn Price in the opening match of the evening ahead of Littler taking on Chris Dobey in the top half of the draw.

Rob Cross meets Humphries before Stephen Bunting plays Nathan Aspinall to round off the quarter-final action. Watch Night Five of the Premier League Darts on Thursday from 7pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW to watch darts and more top sport.