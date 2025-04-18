German Darts Grand Prix draw and results: Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price play over Easter
German Darts Grand Prix - the fourth European Tour event of the year - takes place from April 19-21 in Munich; Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price playing in tournament where winner earns £30,000; defending champion Luke Humphries and Nathan Aspinall opt out
Friday 18 April 2025 12:39, UK
Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price are among the players involved in the German Darts Grand Prix over the Easter weekend as the fourth European Tour event of 2025 takes place.
As Price, Van Gerwen and reigning world champion Littler are among the 16 seeds, they will enter at the second-round stage on Easter Sunday, after the tournament gets going on Saturday with 16 games.
World No 1 Luke Humphries won the Munich event in 2024, trouncing Van Gerwen 8-1 in the final to claim the title for a second time in three years, but has opted out this time around, along with Nathan Aspinall and Dimitri Van den Bergh.
The tournament concludes on Easter Monday with the third round, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.
As the top two seeds, Littler and Van Gerwen could meet in the final, less than a week before they square off in the quarter-finals on Night 12 of Premier League Darts in Liverpool, live on Sky Sports.
The German Darts Grand Prix is played in leg format with every round up to and including the quarter-finals best of 11 ahead of the best-of-13 semis and best-of-15 final.
There is an overall prize pot of £175,000 with the winner to earn £30,000.
So far on the European Tour this season, Littler retained the Belgian Darts Open, Aspinall won the European Darts Trophy and Stephen Bunting clinched the International Darts Open.
German Darts Grand Prix draw
Round one (Saturday April 19)
Afternoon session (from 1200 BST)
- Ryan Joyce vs Andras Borbely
- Ritchie Edhouse vs Mickey Mansell
- Madars Razma vs Robert Grundy
- Luke Woodhouse vs Cam Crabtree
- Daryl Gurney vs Niels Zonneveld
- Wessel Nijman vs Scott Williams
- Kim Huybrechts vs Finn Behrens
- Cameron Menzies vs Kevin Doets
Evening session (from 1800 BST)
- Ricardo Pietreczko vs Adam Paxton
- Gian van Veen vs Rene Eidams
- Mensur Suljovic vs Krzysztof Ratajski
- Raymond van Barneveld vs Michael Rosenauer
- Jermaine Wattimena vs Michael Unterbuchner
- Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Andy Boulton
- Martin Schindler vs Mario Vandenbogaerde
- Mike De Decker vs Johan Engstrom
Round two (Sunday April 20)
Afternoon session (from 1200 BST)
- Danny Noppert vs Razma/Grundy
- Damon Heta vs Joyce/Borbely
- Andrew Gilding vs Van Veen/Eidams
- Ryan Searle vs Menzies/Doets
- Josh Rock vs Nijman/Williams
- Rob Cross vs Pietreczko/Paxton
- Michael Smith vs Suljovic/Ratajski
- Joe Cullen vs Edhouse/Mansell
Evening session (from 1800 BST)
- James Wade vs Gurney/Zonneveld
- Gerwyn Price vs Van Barneveld/Rosenauer
- Dave Chisnall vs Van Duijvenbode/Boulton
- Michael van Gerwen vs Huybrechts/Behrens
- Luke Littler vs Woodhouse/Crabtree
- Peter Wright vs De Decker/Engstrom
- Jonny Clayton vs Schindler/Vandenbogaerde
- Ross Smith vs Wattimena/Unterbuchner
Monday April 21
Afternoon session (from 1200 BST)
- Third round
Evening session (from 1800 BST)
- Quarter-finals
- Semi-finals
- Final