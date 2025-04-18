German Darts Grand Prix draw and results: Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price play over Easter

Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price are among the players involved in the German Darts Grand Prix over the Easter weekend as the fourth European Tour event of 2025 takes place.

As Price, Van Gerwen and reigning world champion Littler are among the 16 seeds, they will enter at the second-round stage on Easter Sunday, after the tournament gets going on Saturday with 16 games.

World No 1 Luke Humphries won the Munich event in 2024, trouncing Van Gerwen 8-1 in the final to claim the title for a second time in three years, but has opted out this time around, along with Nathan Aspinall and Dimitri Van den Bergh.

Image: Michael van Gerwen is a three-time winner of the German Darts Grand Prix

The tournament concludes on Easter Monday with the third round, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

As the top two seeds, Littler and Van Gerwen could meet in the final, less than a week before they square off in the quarter-finals on Night 12 of Premier League Darts in Liverpool, live on Sky Sports.

The German Darts Grand Prix is played in leg format with every round up to and including the quarter-finals best of 11 ahead of the best-of-13 semis and best-of-15 final.

There is an overall prize pot of £175,000 with the winner to earn £30,000.

So far on the European Tour this season, Littler retained the Belgian Darts Open, Aspinall won the European Darts Trophy and Stephen Bunting clinched the International Darts Open.

German Darts Grand Prix draw

Round one (Saturday April 19)

Afternoon session (from 1200 BST)

Ryan Joyce vs Andras Borbely

Ritchie Edhouse vs Mickey Mansell

Madars Razma vs Robert Grundy

Luke Woodhouse vs Cam Crabtree

Daryl Gurney vs Niels Zonneveld

Wessel Nijman vs Scott Williams

Kim Huybrechts vs Finn Behrens

Cameron Menzies vs Kevin Doets

Evening session (from 1800 BST)

Ricardo Pietreczko vs Adam Paxton

Gian van Veen vs Rene Eidams

Mensur Suljovic vs Krzysztof Ratajski

Raymond van Barneveld vs Michael Rosenauer

Jermaine Wattimena vs Michael Unterbuchner

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Andy Boulton

Martin Schindler vs Mario Vandenbogaerde

Mike De Decker vs Johan Engstrom

Round two (Sunday April 20)

Afternoon session (from 1200 BST)

Danny Noppert vs Razma/Grundy

Damon Heta vs Joyce/Borbely

Andrew Gilding vs Van Veen/Eidams

Ryan Searle vs Menzies/Doets

Josh Rock vs Nijman/Williams

Rob Cross vs Pietreczko/Paxton

Michael Smith vs Suljovic/Ratajski

Joe Cullen vs Edhouse/Mansell

Evening session (from 1800 BST)

James Wade vs Gurney/Zonneveld

Gerwyn Price vs Van Barneveld/Rosenauer

Dave Chisnall vs Van Duijvenbode/Boulton

Michael van Gerwen vs Huybrechts/Behrens

Luke Littler vs Woodhouse/Crabtree

Peter Wright vs De Decker/Engstrom

Jonny Clayton vs Schindler/Vandenbogaerde

Ross Smith vs Wattimena/Unterbuchner

Monday April 21

Afternoon session (from 1200 BST)

Third round

Evening session (from 1800 BST)