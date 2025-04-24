Gerwyn Price says Rotterdam conditions were 'unfair' after winning Night 12 of Premier League Darts in Liverpool

Gerwyn Price has reiterated his frustrations about the "unfair" conditions during the Premier League night in Rotterdam, saying he had a reason to "throw his toys out the pram".

Price took to social media a week ago to slam the draught at the Rotterdam Ahoy after his quarter-final exit to Nathan Aspinall, writing it was a "pointless" evening with "darts blowing everywhere".

The Welshman rebounded in Liverpool in Week 12 to secure his third nightly win of the season and boost his hopes of securing a Play-Off spot, beating Chris Dobey, Rob Cross and finally Luke Humphries.

Speaking to Sky Sports about his win at the M&S Bank Arena, Price said: "When the conditions are good and it's a fair game I play some good darts.

"Sometimes I do throw my toys out of the pram when things don't go my way but I had a reason last week. We don't deserve to play in those conditions.

"They say we have to play in Rotterdam every year but surely they can find a venue where it is fair for everyone?

"People say it is the same for every player but it definitely isn't. Some throw heavier darts, longer points, thicker flights, it's not the same for everyone.

"If you had the World Snooker Championship and lifted one leg up on one end, put it down on the other end, I'm sure Ronnie [O'Sullivan] wouldn't be happy with that."

Price: Making the Play-Offs is my priority

Price's third nightly triumph, which followed wins on Week Three in Dublin and Week Six in Nottingham, leaves him third in the table on 20 points - three clear of fifth-placed Michael van Gerwen - with four rounds of the regular season remaining.

The top four players after Week 16 will reach the Play-Offs at London's O2 on Thursday May 29.

Price added: "I just want to make top four. It doesn't matter whether it's one, two, three or four as long as I am at the O2 in a few weeks. That's my priority.

"I managed to get five points today and that eases the pressure. I am playing really well so there is no reason I can't win every week."

Sky Sports Darts pundit John Part added: "I think Price will have to bank a few more points just to be on the safe side for the Play-Offs but he is looking really good.

"Of all the players aside from [table topper] Luke Littler, he is the most fearless. He will know he can beat anyone if he plays his game."

Night 13 fixtures in Birmingham

Quarter-finals

Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting

Nathan Aspinall vs Chris Dobey

Luke Humphries vs Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen

