European Darts Open: Michael Smith's hopes of qualifying for World Matchplay in July dented by early exit in Leverkusen

Michael Smith's hopes of qualifying for the World Matchplay have taken another hit after he suffered a second-round exit at the European Darts Open in Leverkusen.

'Bully Boy', who has played in every edition of the Blackpool tournament since 2014, sits outside the qualification spots with four events remaining before the cut-off on July 10.

The top 16 players in the world will be joined at the Matchplay - which takes place from July 19-27, live on Sky Sports - by the top 16 players on the ProTour Order of Merit who have not already qualified.

Smith - a Matchplay finalist in 2019 before losing 18-13 to Rob Cross - is 20th in the rankings after a 6-1 thumping by Andreas Harrysson in Germany on Saturday night.

Six seeded players tumbled out across the eight games in the afternoon session, with Ross Smith, Danny Noppert, Ryan Searle, Gary Anderson, Dave Chisnall and Gian van Veen all sent packing.

There were fewer big-name casualties in the eight evening fixtures, with Smith and Martin Schindler the only seeds eliminated.

James Wade swept Lukas Wenig 6-0, while Nathan Aspinall - the only one of the players involved in Thursday's Premier League Darts finals night to take part in Germany - beat Bradley Brooks 6-4.

Image: Jonny Clayton is targeting back-to-back European Tour titles after winning the Dutch Darts Championship last weekend

There were victories in last-leg shootouts for Peter Wright and Chris Dobey over Niko Springer and Darryl Pilgrim respectively.

Jonny Clayton continued his push for back-to-back European Tour titles by seeing off Jermaine Wattimena 6-4 and top seed Stephen Bunting defeated Luke Woodhouse 6-3.

Clayton won last week's Dutch Darts Championship in Rosmalen.

The European Darts Open concludes on Sunday, with the last 16 taking place in the afternoon, before the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in the evening.

European Darts Open schedule

Sunday June 1

Afternoon session - round three (1200 BST)

James Wade vs Matt Campbell

Damon Heta vs Andreas Harrysson

Cameron Menzies vs Ritchie Edhouse

Jonny Clayton vs Mike De Decker

Nathan Aspinall vs Ricardo Pietreczko

Chris Dobey vs Andrew Gilding

Peter Wright vs Wessel Nijman

Stephen Bunting vs Daryl Gurney

Evening session (1800 BST)

Quarter-finals

Semi-finals

Final

European Darts Open - round-two results

Matt Campbell 6-2 Ross Smith

Andrew Gilding 6-5 Ryan Searle

Damon Heta 6-2 Mickey Mansell

Ritchie Edhouse 6-2 Danny Noppert

Cameron Menzies 6-5 Dave Chisnall

Wessel Nijman 6-4 Gary Anderson

Mike De Decker 6-3 Ryan Joyce

Daryl Gurney 6-2 Gian van Veen

Chris Dobey 6-5 Niko Springer

James Wade 6-0 Lukas Wenig

Peter Wright 6-5 Darryl Pilgrim

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena

Andreas Harrysson 6-1 Michael Smith

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Bradley Brooks

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-4 Martin Schindler

Stephen Bunting 6-3 Luke Woodhouse

