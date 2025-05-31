European Darts Open: Michael Smith's hopes of qualifying for World Matchplay in July dented by early exit in Leverkusen
Michael Smith facing battle to qualify for World Matchplay in July after early exit at European Darts Open; Dave Chisnall, Gary Anderson and Ross Smith among the seeds to tumble out in Saturday's second round; tournament concludes on Sunday, with Nathan Aspinall and James Wade contenders
Saturday 31 May 2025 22:38, UK
Michael Smith's hopes of qualifying for the World Matchplay have taken another hit after he suffered a second-round exit at the European Darts Open in Leverkusen.
'Bully Boy', who has played in every edition of the Blackpool tournament since 2014, sits outside the qualification spots with four events remaining before the cut-off on July 10.
The top 16 players in the world will be joined at the Matchplay - which takes place from July 19-27, live on Sky Sports - by the top 16 players on the ProTour Order of Merit who have not already qualified.
Smith - a Matchplay finalist in 2019 before losing 18-13 to Rob Cross - is 20th in the rankings after a 6-1 thumping by Andreas Harrysson in Germany on Saturday night.
Six seeded players tumbled out across the eight games in the afternoon session, with Ross Smith, Danny Noppert, Ryan Searle, Gary Anderson, Dave Chisnall and Gian van Veen all sent packing.
There were fewer big-name casualties in the eight evening fixtures, with Smith and Martin Schindler the only seeds eliminated.
James Wade swept Lukas Wenig 6-0, while Nathan Aspinall - the only one of the players involved in Thursday's Premier League Darts finals night to take part in Germany - beat Bradley Brooks 6-4.
There were victories in last-leg shootouts for Peter Wright and Chris Dobey over Niko Springer and Darryl Pilgrim respectively.
Jonny Clayton continued his push for back-to-back European Tour titles by seeing off Jermaine Wattimena 6-4 and top seed Stephen Bunting defeated Luke Woodhouse 6-3.
Clayton won last week's Dutch Darts Championship in Rosmalen.
The European Darts Open concludes on Sunday, with the last 16 taking place in the afternoon, before the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in the evening.
European Darts Open schedule
Sunday June 1
Afternoon session - round three (1200 BST)
James Wade vs Matt Campbell
Damon Heta vs Andreas Harrysson
Cameron Menzies vs Ritchie Edhouse
Jonny Clayton vs Mike De Decker
Nathan Aspinall vs Ricardo Pietreczko
Chris Dobey vs Andrew Gilding
Peter Wright vs Wessel Nijman
Stephen Bunting vs Daryl Gurney
Evening session (1800 BST)
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Final
European Darts Open - round-two results
Matt Campbell 6-2 Ross Smith
Andrew Gilding 6-5 Ryan Searle
Damon Heta 6-2 Mickey Mansell
Ritchie Edhouse 6-2 Danny Noppert
Cameron Menzies 6-5 Dave Chisnall
Wessel Nijman 6-4 Gary Anderson
Mike De Decker 6-3 Ryan Joyce
Daryl Gurney 6-2 Gian van Veen
Chris Dobey 6-5 Niko Springer
James Wade 6-0 Lukas Wenig
Peter Wright 6-5 Darryl Pilgrim
Jonny Clayton 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena
Andreas Harrysson 6-1 Michael Smith
Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Bradley Brooks
Ricardo Pietreczko 6-4 Martin Schindler
Stephen Bunting 6-3 Luke Woodhouse
