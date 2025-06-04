Nordic Darts Masters: Schedule, draw, format with Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price in action
Gerwyn Price is the defending champion at the Nordic Darts Masters; Luke Littler plays Viktor Tingstrom on debut; Luke Humphries will come up against Madars Razma; the event runs from June 6-7 in Copenhagen
Wednesday 4 June 2025 11:42, UK
Luke Littler plays Swedish newcomer Viktor Tingstrom at the Nordic Darts Masters as Gerwyn Price defends his title.
Price will open his defence of the Mr Vegas Nordic Darts Masters against Cor Dekker, while Premier League champion Luke Humphries and Madars Razma also go head-to-head in Copenhagen as the World Series of Darts resumes.
Following events in Bahrain and Den Bosch in January, the 2025 World Series of Darts continues at Forum Copenhagen on June 6-7, as a 16-player field compete for silverware in the Danish capital.
Friday's first round will see eight PDC superstars take on the eight Nordic & Baltic representatives for a place at Finals Day, with reigning champion Price poised to take centre stage alongside Littler and Humphries.
Another stand-out tie will see top seed Stephen Bunting - the Bahrain Darts Masters champion earlier this year - open his challenge against Sweden's World Cup quarter-finalist Oskar Lukasiak.
2024 Nordic Darts Masters runner-up Rob Cross will also face Swedish opposition in Andreas Harrysson, who enjoyed a run to the last 16 of the European Darts Open in Leverkusen last weekend.
Denmark's Benjamin Reus continues his pursuit of a maiden World Series victory on home soil, and the emerging talent will take on an in-form Nathan Aspinall for a place in the quarter-finals.
Elsewhere, Welsh No 1 Jonny Clayton makes his World Series return against Lithuania's Darius Labanauskas, a former World Championship quarter-finalist.
Chris Dobey completes the list of PDC representatives following the withdrawal of 2021 champion Michael van Gerwen for family reasons, and the former Masters winner will kick off the tournament with a clash against Sweden's Jeffrey de Graaf.
Following Friday's first round, the World Series of Darts event will conclude on Saturday evening, as the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final take place during a blockbuster evening session in Copenhagen.
Draw Bracket
(1) Stephen Bunting v Oskar Lukasiak
Jonny Clayton v Darius Labanauskas
(4) Luke Littler v Viktor Tingstrom
Nathan Aspinall v Benjamin Reus
(2) Rob Cross v Andreas Harrysson
Chris Dobey v Jeffrey de Graaf
(3) Gerwyn Price v Cor Dekker
Luke Humphries v Madars Razma
Schedule of Play
Friday June 6
First Round
Best of 11 legs
Chris Dobey v Jeffrey de Graaf
Gerwyn Price v Cor Dekker
Rob Cross v Andreas Harrysson
Luke Humphries v Madars Razma
Nathan Aspinall v Benjamin Reus
Luke Littler v Viktor Tingstrom
Stephen Bunting v Oskar Lukasiak
Jonny Clayton v Darius Labanauskas
Saturday June 7
Quarter-Finals
Best of 11 legs
Semi-Finals
Best of 13 legs
Final
Best of 15 legs
What's next in darts?
The next live darts on Sky Sports is the World Cup of Darts from June 12-15 in Frankfurt as Humphries and Littler look to win the title for reigning champions England and Wales' Price and Jonny Clayton aim to secure their second trophy at the event in three years.