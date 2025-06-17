World Darts Championship format changes: PDC confirms seeds will play extra round in expanded field to include four women

The PDC has revealed changes to the World Darts Championship format, with seeds to play an extra round in an expanded field to include at least four women.

The 2025/26 World Darts Championship will see a record-breaking 128-player field vying to lift the iconic Sid Waddell Trophy, with a total prize fund of £5m on offer - £1m as the top prize.

In a change from previous years, all players will enter the tournament at the first round stage, with 32 seeded players and players ranked 33-64 drawn at random into the left hand side of the draw against the remaining 64 qualifiers.

"The expansion of the tournament will provide players from the PDC's global affiliate tours and secondary tours with further opportunities to compete on the sport's biggest stage," a statement released on Tuesday read.

"This will include a minimum of four women in the 128-player field."

The top 40 players from the PDC Order of Merit following November's Players Championship Finals will qualify automatically, including reigning champion Luke Littler.

World No 1 Luke Humphries will also headline at Alexandra Palace, alongside three-time champion Michael van Gerwen - the runner-up to Littler last January.

The top 40 non-qualified players from the ProTour Order of Merit will also feature in this year's extravaganza, with the remaining 48 places set to be allocated to International Qualifiers.

The 2025/26 World Darts Championship will begin in December before culminating in January, with further information to be confirmed in due course.

