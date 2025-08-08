 Skip to content

Luke Littler advances at Australian Darts Masters after coming through deciding-leg shoot-out against Haupai Puha

Friday 8 August 2025 13:40, UK

Luke Littler reacts to his nine-darter at the World Matchplay
Image: Luke Littler beat Haupai Puha 6-5 to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Darts Masters

Luke Littler edged into the quarter-finals of the Australian Darts Masters after beating New Zealand's Haupai Puha in a last-leg shoot-out.

Littler, the reigning world and World Matchplay champion, averaged just 91.80 during his 6-5 win in in Wollongong, which he sealed with a 13-darter against the throw.

The teenager had squandered a match dart in the previous leg, missing the bull after two successful treble 20s as he threatened to clinch victory in style with a 170.

Luke Littler lifted the Phil Taylor Trophy
Image: Littler will face Damon Heta in the last eight in Wollongong

Puha broke with double eight to set up a deciding leg but could not take advantage of throwing first as Littler avoided a first opening-round defeat in a World Series event.

'The Nuke' will now face home favourite Damon Heta in Saturday's quarter-finals, after 'The Heat' swept James Bailey 6-0 and averaged 109.98 in the process.

World No 1 Luke Humphries lost the opening two legs to Jonny Tata before triumphing 6-3 to set up a last-eight meeting with World Series debutant Mike De Decker, a 6-2 winner over Brandon Weening.

A full round-up will appear here later.

