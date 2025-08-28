Flanders Darts Trophy: Draw, schedule, results for European Tour event with Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, Stephen Bunting in action
Find out the draw, schedule and latest results from the Flanders Darts Trophy as the European Tour in Antwerp, Belgium continues; Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Stephen Bunting headline a star-studded field this weekend
Thursday 28 August 2025 15:27, UK
Luke Littler will return to European Tour action for the first time since April as the Flanders Darts Trophy in Antwerp gets under way.
Littler, who won the two World Series events in Australia and New Zealand earlier this month, will play Ireland's Dylan Slevin or Belgium's Francois Schweyen in his first match on Saturday.
Michael van Gerwen could face a tricky opening tie against compatriot Gian van Veen or Adam Gawlas from the Czech Republic.
Fresh from his Players Championship triumph earlier this week, Stephen Bunting will take on Joe Cullen or Ian White, while Gerwyn Price plays Ryan Joyce or Ricardo Pietreczko.
Defending Flanders Darts Trophy champion Dave Chisnall will begin his campaign against Jermaine Wattimena or Leon Weber
Luke Humphries, Nathan Aspinall and Gary Anderson have decided to skip this weekend's tournament.
The top 16 seeds receive a bye for the first round, which begins on Friday.
The second round, when the seeds join the tournament, will take place throughout Saturday, before the last 16 on Sunday afternoon which is followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in the evening.
Flanders Darts Trophy schedule and results
Friday August 29
12pm (UK time)
Jermaine Wattimena v Leon Weber
Dylan Slevin v Francois Schweyen
Luke Woodhouse v Johan Engstrom
Lukas Wenig v Kim Huybrechts
Krzysztof Ratajski v Steve Lennon
Cameron Menzies v Christian Kist
Andrew Gilding v Mensur Suljovic
Gian van Veen v Adam Gawlas
6pm
Michael Smith v Mario Vandenbogaerde
Ryan Joyce v Ricardo Pietreczko
Joe Cullen v Ian White
Wessel Nijman v Karel Sedlacek
Dirk van Duijvenbode v Jeffrey De Graaf
Daryl Gurney v Callan Rydz
Mike De Decker v Martin Lukeman
Raymond van Barneveld v Xanti Van den Bergh
Saturday August 30
12pm
Rob Cross v Gilding/Suljovic
Peter Wright v Woodhouse/Engstrom
Dave Chisnall v Wattimena/Weber
Josh Rock v Nijman/Sedlacek
Damon Heta v Menzies/Kist
Chris Dobey v Ratajski/Lennon
Danny Noppert v Van Duijvenbode/De Graaf
Ross Smith v Gurney/Rydz
6pm
James Wade v Wenig/Huybrechts
Ryan Searle v Van Barneveld/X Van den Bergh
Gerwyn Price v Joyce/Pietreczko
Stephen Bunting v Cullen/White
Luke Littler v Slevin/Schweyen
Michael van Gerwen v Van Veen/Gawlas
Martin Schindler v De Decker/Lukeman
Jonny Clayton v M Smith/Vandenbogaerde
Sunday August 31
12pm
Last 16
6pm
Quarter-Finals*
Semi-Finals*
Final
*Sunday's games played in Draw Bracket order
Flanders Darts Trophy Prize Money
- First round: £1,250
- Second round: £2,500
- Last 16: £4,000
- Quarter-finals: £6,000
- Semi-finals: £8,000
- Runner-up: £12,000
- Champion: £30,000
