Flanders Darts Trophy: Draw, schedule, results for European Tour event with Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, Stephen Bunting in action

Luke Littler will return to European Tour action for the first time since April as the Flanders Darts Trophy in Antwerp gets under way.

Littler, who won the two World Series events in Australia and New Zealand earlier this month, will play Ireland's Dylan Slevin or Belgium's Francois Schweyen in his first match on Saturday.

Michael van Gerwen could face a tricky opening tie against compatriot Gian van Veen or Adam Gawlas from the Czech Republic.

Fresh from his Players Championship triumph earlier this week, Stephen Bunting will take on Joe Cullen or Ian White, while Gerwyn Price plays Ryan Joyce or Ricardo Pietreczko.

Defending Flanders Darts Trophy champion Dave Chisnall will begin his campaign against Jermaine Wattimena or Leon Weber

Luke Humphries, Nathan Aspinall and Gary Anderson have decided to skip this weekend's tournament.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler beat Luke Humphries in the final of the New Zealand Darts Masters to follow up his success at the Australian Darts Masters

The top 16 seeds receive a bye for the first round, which begins on Friday.

The second round, when the seeds join the tournament, will take place throughout Saturday, before the last 16 on Sunday afternoon which is followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in the evening.

Flanders Darts Trophy schedule and results

Friday August 29

12pm (UK time)

Jermaine Wattimena v Leon Weber

Dylan Slevin v Francois Schweyen

Luke Woodhouse v Johan Engstrom

Lukas Wenig v Kim Huybrechts

Krzysztof Ratajski v Steve Lennon

Cameron Menzies v Christian Kist

Andrew Gilding v Mensur Suljovic

Gian van Veen v Adam Gawlas

6pm

Michael Smith v Mario Vandenbogaerde

Ryan Joyce v Ricardo Pietreczko

Joe Cullen v Ian White

Wessel Nijman v Karel Sedlacek

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Jeffrey De Graaf

Daryl Gurney v Callan Rydz

Mike De Decker v Martin Lukeman

Raymond van Barneveld v Xanti Van den Bergh

Saturday August 30

12pm

Rob Cross v Gilding/Suljovic

Peter Wright v Woodhouse/Engstrom

Dave Chisnall v Wattimena/Weber

Josh Rock v Nijman/Sedlacek

Damon Heta v Menzies/Kist

Chris Dobey v Ratajski/Lennon

Danny Noppert v Van Duijvenbode/De Graaf

Ross Smith v Gurney/Rydz

6pm

James Wade v Wenig/Huybrechts

Ryan Searle v Van Barneveld/X Van den Bergh

Gerwyn Price v Joyce/Pietreczko

Stephen Bunting v Cullen/White

Luke Littler v Slevin/Schweyen

Michael van Gerwen v Van Veen/Gawlas

Martin Schindler v De Decker/Lukeman

Jonny Clayton v M Smith/Vandenbogaerde

Sunday August 31

12pm

Last 16

6pm

Quarter-Finals*

Semi-Finals*

Final

*Sunday's games played in Draw Bracket order

Flanders Darts Trophy Prize Money

First round: £1,250

Second round: £2,500

Last 16: £4,000

Quarter-finals: £6,000

Semi-finals: £8,000

Runner-up: £12,000

Champion: £30,000

Live darts is back on Sky Sports from October 6-12 as the BoyleSports World Grand Prix is held in Leicester. Not got Sky? Stream darts and more with no contract.