World Grand Prix Darts: Gary Anderson faces old foe Raymond van Barneveld with Luke Littler up against rising Dutch star Gian van Veen

Gary Anderson will face Raymond van Barneveld in a blockbuster opening round of the World Grand Prix Darts with Luke Littler to face rising Dutch star Gian van Veen.

Dutch icon Van Barneveld, who sealed his qualification in last-gasp fashion at the European Tour event in Basel, faces an intriguing clash against fellow veteran Anderson in a battle of the former finalists.

The 2025 World Grand Prix will take place at Leicester's Mattioli Arena from October 6-12, as reigning champion Mike De Decker bids to retain the double-start title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch every nine-darter that has been hit at the World Grand Prix...

What is double in double out?

The World Grand Prix Darts features a unique double in, double out format, requiring players to hit a double to start and finish each leg of the 501 game.



A player must hit a double (or the bullseye) on their first dart to begin scoring points. If they miss the double, they receive no score for that dart, and the turn continues.



To win a leg, the player must also hit a double with their final dart.



De Decker toppled Humphries to celebrate glory 12 months ago, and the Belgian No 1 will begin his bid for back-to-back titles against 2018 runner-up Peter Wright.

Humphries claimed the double-start crown in 2023, and the world No 1 will open his title challenge against 2022 runner-up Aspinall in arguably the tie of the round.

World Champion Littler and World Youth Champion Van Veen also renew their rivalry, as two of the sport's most exciting stars go head-to-head for a place in round two.

Six-time champion Michael van Gerwen goes up against 2020 runner-up Dirk van Duijvenbode in an all-Dutch encounter with Van Gerwen aiming to build on his World Series Finals triumph earlier this month.

Dave Chisnall is one of several high-profile absentees at this year's World Grand Prix, with 2023 World Champion Michael Smith and last year's semi-finalist Dimitri Van den Bergh also missing out.

World Grand Prix Draw

(1) Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall

(16) Martin Schindler vs Krzysztof Ratajski

(8) Chris Dobey vs Cameron Menzies

(9) Rob Cross vs Wessel Nijman

(4) Stephen Bunting vs Niko Springer

(13) Danny Noppert vs Jermaine Wattimena

(5) James Wade vs Joe Cullen

(12) Gary Anderson vs Raymond van Barneveld

(2) Luke Littler vs Gian van Veen

(15) Peter Wright vs Mike De Decker

(7) Gerwyn Price vs Ryan Searle

(10) Josh Rock vs Ryan Joyce

(3) Michael van Gerwen vs Dirk van Duijvenbode

(14) Ross Smith vs Daryl Gurney

(6) Jonny Clayton vs Andrew Gilding

(11) Damon Heta vs Luke Woodhouse

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a deep dive into the World Grand Prix. What is it? Where did it come from? And why is hated by so many players?

Schedule of Play

Monday October 6 (6pm)

(9) Rob Cross vs Wessel Nijman

(16) Martin Schindler vs Krzysztof Ratajski

(8) Chris Dobey vs Cameron Menzies

(5) James Wade vs Joe Cullen

(13) Danny Noppert vs Jermaine Wattimena

(1) Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall

(12) Gary Anderson vs Raymond van Barneveld

(4) Stephen Bunting vs Niko Springer

Tuesday October 7 (6pm)

(11) Damon Heta vs Luke Woodhouse

(14) Ross Smith vs Daryl Gurney

(6) Jonny Clayton vs Andrew Gilding

(7) Gerwyn Price vs Ryan Searle

(2) Luke Littler vs Gian van Veen

(3) Michael van Gerwen vs Dirk van Duijvenbode

(15) Peter Wright vs Mike De Decker

(10) Josh Rock vs Ryan Joyce

Wednesday October 8 (7pm)

4x Second Round matches

Thursday October 9 (7pm)

4x Second Round matches

Friday October 10 (7pm)

Quarter-Finals

Saturday October 11 (8pm)

Semi-Finals

Sunday October 12 (8pm)

Final

What event is next on Sky Sports?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the World Grand Prix 2024 between Luke Humphries and Mike De Decker

The 2025 BoyleSports World Grand Prix will take place at the Mattioli Arena, Leicester, from October 6-12, as 32 of the world's top stars compete in one of the sport's most prestigious tournaments.

Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries are set to be joined by world champion Luke Littler in headlining this year's field.

Mike De Decker sensationally stormed to his first Premier Event title at last year's event.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the World Cup of Darts, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW