World Grand Prix darts: Luke Littler beats Jonny Clayton to book another final showdown with Luke Humphries
Luke Littler thrashed Jonny Clayton 5-1 after Luke Humphries beat Danny Noppert 5-3 in Leicester; Littler vs Humphries is a repeat of the Premier League final; Watch the World Grand Prix final live on Sunday from 8pm on Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports Main Event
Sunday 12 October 2025 00:02, UK
Luke Littler booked a blockbuster World Grand Prix showdown against world No 1 Luke Humphries after a 5-1 semi-final victory over Jonny Clayton in Leicester.
Littler survived three match darts and fought back from two sets down to sneak past Gerwyn Price - in a final-leg decider - the previous evening, although produced an improved display to storm past Clayton at the Mattioli Arena.
The world No 2 fired an 97.26 average and 10 maximums during a one-sided display, where Littler raced through the first two sets and bounced back from losing the third by snatching the fourth with a dramatic 140 finish in a final-leg decider.
Littler then raced through the next two sets without dropping a leg to move into another TV major final against 2023 champion Humphries, who is through to the World Grand Prix final for a third consecutive year.
Humphries also held a commanding 4-1 advantage against Danny Noppert, in a match where he fired 14 maximums and four ton-plus finishes, before he recovered from a mid-match wobble to close out a 5-3 victory over the Dutchman.
'The Nuke' has got the better of 'Cool Hand' in 14 of the 24 previous meetings, including six of the 10 clashes so far in 2025, although Humphries has won three of the past five finals in a PDC major or World Series Event.
Littler storms into maiden World Grand Prix final
The 18-year-old responded to losing the opening leg against the throw by firing in a 161 finish to break back in the next, then delivered back-to-back 15-darters to close out the opening set before Clayton started the second with a 118 checkout.
Littler took out 94 and 89 finishes on his way to open a two-set advantage but saw Clayton fire back in the next, with the Welshman taking out a 12-darter with a sublime 154 finish before closing out he set with a stunning 128 on the bullseye.
Clayton looked on course to level the match when he left himself 32 after 12 darts - against the darts - in the final leg of the fourth set, only for Littler to take out 140 and restore his two-set buffer.
That outshot swung momentum towards Littler, who posted 14 and 13-darters on his way to breezing through the fifth set, before the reigning world champion opened with 96 and 80 checkouts in the next and wrapped up victory with a 13-dart break on double five.
"I'm glad to get through to the final," Littler told Sky Sports. "The 140 felt like a 170, but as soon as that double 10 landed it killed Jonny off."
On the final against Humphries, he said: "I definitely owe him one for the Premier League but Luke's had a very good record [here]. He's lost one and he's won one himself, but for myself it's all new. Hopefully I can get the win and be on his back for world No 1."
How Humphries held on to book another Leicester final
Humphries needed just 41 darts to wrap up a high scoring first set in straight legs, following a 155 checkout to break by hold throw with a brilliant 108 finish, then snatched the second in a final-leg decider after taking out a 72 outshot on the bullseye.
Noppert averaged over 105 when losing those first two sets but suffered a noticeable slump in the third, where Humphries won 14, 13 and 12-dart legs to extend his advantage, before the Dutchman edged the fourth set after taking out double one in the last leg.
A stunning 145 checkout saw Noppert immediate break in an eventful fifth set, where the first four legs went against throw before Humphries fired back-to-back 180s and held to get within a set of victory.
Noppert held with a 90 finish and then broke on double nine to take the sixth set, with a dramatic comeback looking an increasing possibility when a frustrated Humphries lost the seventh set despite opening with an 11-darter.
Humphries rallied after the break to deliver 135 and 110 finishes in successive legs, before closing out victory on his next throw to join Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen to reach three consecutive finals at this event.
"It's a great achievement matching [Taylor and Van Gerwen]," Humphries told Sky Sports. "I was in a flow state and then all of a sudden I was tired and it was a struggle.
"Danny [Noppert] pushed me really hard. I was a little frustrated in myself. I went into the break before the seventh set and splashed water on my face and said 'it's now or never'. I came back fired up and it work. That break did me the world of good."
What's next for Humphries and Littler?
The top two seeds will now meet in Sunday's final, which is played over the best of 11 sets. Littler is making his first appearance in the World Grand Prix final, as Humphries looks to win the event for a second time.
Which Luke will win the Boyle Sports World Grand Prix? Watch the final live on Sunday from 8pm on Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports Main Event.