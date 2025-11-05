Nathan Aspinall teases tweak to iconic Mr Brightside walk-on song ahead of Grand Slam of Darts

Nathan Aspinall's walk-on to Mr Brightside by The Killers is engrained into the culture of darts, but the tradition may be facing a change.

Since 2019, fans have got used to associating the song with the current PDC world No 20, with crowds frequently serenading him as he takes to the stage.

But on Sky Sports' Love the Darts podcast, Aspinall revealed he had considered changing it after trialling a new song on the European Tour, but jested it would have consequences for his career.

"Eminem is my idol, and I absolutely love his music, but I can't change it," said Aspinall.

"I was practising in the dance room and Lose Yourself came on in my ear and the beat at the beginning, I thought, 'that could be good'.

"So we got it edited and I think it sounds amazing to be fair, but it's not been on Sky yet. I don't know if they've approved it or not, but at the weekend it sounded brilliant and on the Euro Tour it was great.

"So yeah, that's staying, but Mr Brightside is also staying.

"I can't change Mr Brightside because I won't get invited to anything, no one's ringing me for exhibitions [without it]!"

However, one change that Aspinall is certain will stay is taking an interest in his fitness, often running 5km and even building a "little gym" at his house.

Being physically active has allowed Aspinall to keep a clear mind, particularly when travelling on tour, as he detailed how easy it is to slip into unhealthy habits.

"Running's been a massive thing for me. It's so stressful and there's a lot of pressure on you when you're doing this job," he said.

"If things aren't going your way, the pressure builds even more. I think for me, taking up running again is keeping my mind clear, so if things aren't going my way, you just forget about it and move on.

"I also speak to a lot of sports psychologists, I've got hypnotherapy people that I deal with, and I think a combination of a lot of factors have turned me into the player that I am now.

"As dart players, because we're always on the road, you can just get yourself in a rut where, you'll tip up to a hotel late at night and it's so easy just to lie in bed all day - as most of them do.

"There's a lot of them that just lie there, get a delivery, go downstairs to the hotel, pick it up, get back in bed and eat it."

He explained that at the start of the year he started feeling pain in his shoulder and elbow again which prompted him to do some lightweight strength work.

Aspinall at the Grand Slam of Darts

Aspinall is in Group A alongside world No1 and 2024 world champion Luke Humphries, 2023 world champion Michael Smith, impressive debutant Alex Spellman.

He will start his campaign on November 8 in the evening session, live of Sky Sports+ and Main Event, against Smith.

